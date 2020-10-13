Tue, 10/13/2020 - 15:43 — bioquicknews

The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting taking place October 27-30 will showcase global advances in human genetics and genomics research that are transforming the scientific landscape and leading to new advances in the treatment of devastating diseases. The ASHG 2020 Virtual Meeting (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/) will feature more than 200 oral presentations, nearly 2,000 scientific poster presentations, 80+ exhibit booths, networking and professional development opportunities, and more, making it the digital epicenter of human genetics. As always, it will be among the world’s largest events for genetic and genomic discovery, with thousands of scientists, clinicians, advocates, and others participating from more than 50 countries.“As a global showcase of the latest developments in human genetics, the ASHG 2020 Virtual Meeting will provide an online venue for researchers who conduct human genetics and genomics research around the world to exchange scientific knowledge,” said Anthony Wynshaw-Boris, MD, PhD, ASHG President. “I am excited about the fantastic talks, posters, and special sessions, that will be presented at the Virtual Meeting.” The meeting will host chat sessions throughout the program to continue scientific conversations and exchanges around the latest scientific updates and breakthroughs. The Society will also recognize the outstanding scientific achievements of its members in the human genetics and genomics community with special awards and lectures throughout the meeting. Not only will the ASHG 2020 Virtual Meeting host exceptional plenaries, but also concurrent programming sessions covering critical areas of the field. In addition to the late-breaking COVID-19 session (https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9070/session/336), other sessions will focus on data usage and data resource topics related to human genetics and genomics.

Finally, of note, the Virtual Meeting will feature human genetics and genomics research which works with participants of diverse populations, as well as perspectives from researchers working in their own communities. See all speakers and sessions and the full schedule here (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/sessions/virtual-preliminary-s...).

“We are adapting to changes in the field, the global pandemic, and the need for physical distancing by hosting our first Virtual Meeting, connecting us all through outstanding science, shared resources and information, and meaningful relationships,” said Teri Manolio, MD, PhD, ASHG’s Program Committee Chair. “ASHG’s Virtual Meeting is yet another important way we are working to connect with members and the field, as we utilize our expertise in online events to deliver the best scientific programming.”

Learn more about the high-caliber speakers and explore the workshops and special sessions that are incorporated into the virtual meeting this year. Registration is open here (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/attendees/virtual-registration/). Complimentary registration is available for media; apply for credentials (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/press/). To connect for interviews, contact Kara Flynn at press@ashg.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF HUMAN GENETICS (ASHG)

Founded in 1948, the American Society of Human Genetics is the primary professional membership organization for human genetics specialists worldwide. Its nearly 8,000 members include researchers, academicians, clinicians, laboratory practice professionals, genetic counselors, nurses, and others with an interest in human genetics. The Society serves scientists, health professionals, and the public by providing forums to: (1) share research results through the ASHG Annual Meeting and in The American Journal of Human Genetics; (2) advance genetic research by advocating for research support; (3) educate current and future genetics professionals, health care providers, advocates, policymakers, educators, students, and the public about all aspects of human genetics; and (4) promote genetic services and support responsible social and scientific policies. For more information, visit: http://www.ashg.org.

