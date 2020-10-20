Tue, 10/20/2020 - 16:11 — bioquicknews

Physicians from UCLA, together with collaborators, have reported tantalizingly positive anecdotal results from the compassionate use of the humanized monoclonal antibody lerorimab made by CytoDyn in the treatment of COVID-19 in 23 severely/critically ill patients. The results were reported online on October 20, 2020 in Clinical Infectious Diseases (https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa1583/59...). The open-access article is titled “Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes of COVID-19 Patients Receiving Compassionate Use Leronlimab.” The research team, led by Otto Yang, MD, in UCLA’s Department of Medicine, followed 23 hospitalized severe/critical COVID-19 patients who received 700 mg leronlimab subcutaneously, repeated after seven days in 17/23 patients still hospitalized. 18/23 also received other experimental treatments, including convalescent plasma, hydroxychloroquine, steroids, and/or tocilizumab. 5/23 received leronlimab after blinded placebo-controlled trials of remdesivir, sarilumab, selinexor, or tocilizumab. Outcomes and results were extracted from medical records. The mean age of the 23 patients was 69.5±14.9 years. 20/23 had significant co-morbidities. At baseline, 22/23 were receiving supplemental oxygen (3/23 high flow, 7/23 mechanical ventilation). Blood showed markedly elevated inflammatory markers (ferritin, D-dimer, C-reactive protein) and elevated neutrophil:lymphocyte ratio. By day 30 after initial dosing, 17/23 were recovered, 2/23 were still hospitalized, and 4/23 had died. Of the 7 intubated at baseline, 4/7 were fully recovered off oxygen, 2/7 were still hospitalized, and 1/7 had died. Based on this data, the researchers concluded that lerolimab appeared safe and well tolerated. The high recovery rate suggested benefit, and those with lower inflammatory markers had better outcomes. Some, but not all, patients appeared to have dramatic clinical responses, indicating that unknown factors may determine responsiveness to leronlimab. Routine inflammatory and cell prognostic markers did not markedly change immediately after treatment, although interleukin-6 (IL-6)tended to fall. In some persons, C-reactive protein clearly dropped only after the second leronlimab dose, suggesting that a higher loading dose might be more effective. Future controlled trials should be informative, the authors wrote.

BACKGROUND

Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that was originally developed in HIV/AIDS research as a molecule that could block the CCR5 molecule on T-cells, which is a co-receptor for HIV. Normally, the CCR5 molecule binds to the potent immunomodulatory molecule RANTES. Recent studies have shown that RANTES levels can reach 100X greater than normal in severe/critical COVID-19 patients, and CytoDyn investigated whether blocking the CCR5 receptor with leronlimab might be effective in treatment of COVID-19 by interfering with this RANTES overload. The company accumulated suggestive evidence that leronlimab treatment could reduce RANTES levels to normal, calm the “cytokine storm” seen in severe COVID-19, reduce raised levels of interleukin-6 and other cytokines, restore lung function, and reduce viral load. These results were anecdotal and obtained during the use of leronlimab in emergency investigational new drug treatments (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/5320), but spurred the launch of controlled clinical trials of leronlimab in COVID-19, which are underway now.

DISCLOSURE

Michael D. O’Neill, Editor & Publisher of BioQuick News, has a very small amount of equity in CytoDyn. That very small holding had no effect in the selection and publication of this article. This article was selected and published solely on a consideration of its news value for the BioQuick News audience.

