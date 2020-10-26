Mon, 10/26/2020 - 10:49 — bioquicknews

The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) has honored Fowzan S. Alkuraya, MD, as the 2020 recipient of the Curt Stern Award (https://www.ashg.org/membership/awards/curt-stern/). Dr. Alkuraya is a Professor of Human Genetics at Alfaisal University and a Senior Consultant and Principal Clinical Scientist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This annual award, which includes a plaque and a $10,000 award, is named for the late pioneering geneticist Curt Stern, PhD, and recognizes genetics and genomics researchers who have made significant scientific contributions during the past decade. “Dr. Fowzan S. Alkuraya is an exemplary physician-scientist who has taken his clinical observations into basic research in the laboratory,” said ASHG President Anthony Wynshaw-Boris, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Genetics and Genome Sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “In returning to his home country of Saudi Arabia, he seized the opportunity to use his talents as a human and medical geneticist to serve a population with an increased burden of genetic diseases. We are honored to present him with the Curt Stern Award for his dedicated efforts to conduct research in human genetics.” “Dr. Alkuraya has made remarkable scientific achievements in human and medical genetics during the last 10 years,” noted Cynthia C. Morton, PhD, William Lambert Richardson Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology and Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School, who nominated this year’s awardee. This award, and many other ASHG 2020 annual awards, were originally announced in July 2020, and pre-recorded awardee acceptance remarks are available as part of the ASHG 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (October 27-30) (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/). Access to the ASHG annual award remarks is included as part of the registration fee for the ASHG 2020 Virtual Meeting (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/attendees/virtual-registration/). The pre-recorded awardee acceptance remarks will be available on-demand throughout the virtual meeting (with availability beginning October 26, the day before the official start of the meeting). In addition, the awardee acceptance remarks, and all ASHG 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting sessions, will be available on-demand to all meeting registrants for 12 months following the meeting. See link to Dr. Alkuraya’s on-demand acceptance remarks here (https://www.pathlms.com/ashg/courses/24198/video_presentations/174725), with introduction by Dr. Morton.

Dr. Alkuraya is an authority in the area of Mendelian genetics with more than 420 published manuscripts that describe his lab’s discovery of hundreds of novel disease genes in humans, as well as many other seminal contributions to the field of human genetics, as featured in profiles published by The Lancet and Science. He is a frequently invited speaker at local, regional, and international conferences, serves on the editorial board of prominent human genetics journals, and has received numerous prestigious awards, including the William King Bowes Award in Medical Genetics and the King Salman Award for Disability Research.

At the young age of 14, Dr. Alkuraya began medical school at King Saud University and later graduated first in his class with honors. He completed his pediatric residency at Georgetown University Hospital, followed by fellowships in clinical and molecular genetics at Harvard Medical School.

His postdoctoral research focused on developmental genetics in the lab of Richard Maas, MD, PhD at Harvard Medical School.

Through his work on the “autozygome,” he recognized that the special population structure of Saudi Arabia made it possible to use regions of homozygosity to arrive at an accurate map of the morbid human genome for the benefit of mankind, which highlights the global appeal of his work.

Dr. Alkuraya’s seminal work on “human knock-outs” has a wide-range of human genetics applications from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to drug development. “His tireless efforts to understand human genetic disease have led to the discovery of novel mechanisms of Mendelian variants,” said Dr. Morton, writing of his achievements.

