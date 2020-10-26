Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:34 — bioquicknews

The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) has honored Kenneth Lange (photo), PhD, as the 2020 recipient of the Arno Motulsky-Barton Childs Award for Excellence in Human Genetics Education (https://www.ashg.org/membership/awards/education/). Dr. Lange is the Rosenfeld Professor of Computational Genetics in the Departments of Human Genetics, Computational Medicine, and Statistics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This award, which includes a plaque with a $10,000 prize, recognizes individuals for contributions of exceptional quality and importance to human genetics education internationally. Awardees have had long-standing involvement in genetics education, producing diverse contributions of substantive influence on individuals and/or organizations. “The Society is pleased to recognize Dr. Kenneth Lange for his contribution to science education at all levels, from graduate students to postdoctoral fellows,” said ASHG President Anthony Wynshaw-Boris, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Genetics and Genome Sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “Besides being an extraordinarily talented scientist, Dr. Lange’s devotion to education will continue as his students yield exciting discoveries for the field of human genetics into the future.”In her nomination letter, Nancy Cox, PhD, the Mary Phillips Edmonds Gray Professor of Genetics and Director of the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and the Division of Genetic Medicine at Vanderbilt University, stated, “Genetics is among the most quantitative of the biological sciences, and there has always been a critical need to not only educate general students of human genetics in the mathematic and statistical aspects of the science, but also to attract and educate the most quantitative of these students to seed the further development of quantitative human genetics. Ken Lange has truly excelled in these activities.”

This award, and many other ASHG 2020 annual awards, were originally announced in July 2020, and pre-recorded awardee acceptance remarks are available as part of the ASHG 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (October 27-30) (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/). Access to the ASHG annual award remarks is included as part of the registration fee for the ASHG 2020 Virtual Meeting (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/attendees/virtual-registration/). The pre-recorded awardee acceptance remarks will be available on-demand throughout the virtual meeting (with availability beginning October 26, the day before the official start of the meeting). In addition, the awardee acceptance remarks, and all ASHG 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting sessions, will be available on-demand to all meeting registrants for 12 months following the meeting. See link to Dr. Lange’s acceptance remarks here (https://www.pathlms.com/ashg/courses/24198/video_presentations/174726), together with an introduction by Dr. Michael Boehnke, Director of the Center for Statistical Genetics at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Dr. Lange’s research areas include genetic epidemiology, population genetics, membrane physiology, demography, oncology, medical imaging, stochastic processes, computational statistics, and optimization theory. He has introduced many new models and computational techniques to statistical genetics. Given his background in applied mathematics and statistics, Dr. Lange has been in a unique position to transfer ideas from one domain of science to another. This cross-fertilization has helped quantitative genetics move forward more rapidly.

Concluding her nomination letter, Dr. Cox added, “Ken Lange attracted to his research group scientists with great potential for leadership, who learned from a master how to combine rigorous quantitative investigation with deep knowledge of human genetics to make major contributions to the field of human genetics.”

In addition to his research, Dr. Lange has a strong commitment to science education. He is a faculty member in the UCLA Genetics and Genomics, Biomathematics, and Statistics graduate programs and has mentored 20 PhD students and 8 postdoctoral fellows. He also served as Department Chair of two different departments at UCLA , Human Genetics and Computational Medicine, for a total of 21 years.

