The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) has honored Josée Dupuis (photo), PhD, as the recipient of the 2020 Mentorship Award. Dr. Dupuis is a Professor and Chair of Biostatistics at the Boston University School of Public Health. This award, which includes a plaque with a $10,000 prize, recognizes ASHG members who have significant records of accomplishment as mentors. It is open to individuals at all academic ranks who have shown a sustained pattern of exemplary mentorship at the graduate student, postdoctoral, residency, or fellowship level. “The ASHG is fortunate to be able to recognize Dr. Josée Dupuis,” said ASHG President Anthony Wynshaw-Boris,MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Genetics and Genome Sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “Dr. Dupuis is an exemplary scientist who has also devoted herself to the professional development of others through generous and thoughtful mentorship,” he said. “I congratulate Dr. Dupuis on this well-deserved honor.”This award, and many other ASHG 2020 annual awards, were originally announced in July 2020, and pre-recorded awardee acceptance remarks are available as part of the ASHG 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (October 27-30) (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/). Access to the ASHG annual award remarks is included as part of the registration fee for the ASHG 2020 Virtual Meeting (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/attendees/virtual-registration/). The pre-recorded awardee acceptance remarks will be available on-demand throughout the virtual meeting (with availability beginning October 26, the day before the official start of the meeting). In addition, the awardee acceptance remarks, and all ASHG 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting sessions, will be available on-demand to all meeting registrants for 12 months following the meeting. See link to Dr. Dupuis’ acceptance remarks here (https://www.pathlms.com/ashg/courses/24198/video_presentations/174728).In addition to Dr. Dupuis’ extensive work in the development and application of methods for genome-wide association studies (GWAS), she also has dedicated significant time to mentoring. Over the years, she has trained many successful mentees, who have gone on to obtain independent funding for their own research and received prestigious awards.

Mentorship is fundamental in a successful career trajectory for geneticists at all levels. “Josée has been an integral mentor to numerous graduate students and post-doctoral fellows. I have heard others refer to Josée as a lifelong mentor; I could not agree more,” wrote Audrey E. Hendricks, PhD, Assistant Professor in Statistics, University of Colorado-Denver, and a mentee of Dr. Dupuis, in her nominator letter.

Collaboration in science is an important focus for Dr. Dupuis when mentoring.

“Josée is very committed to her students and her colleagues. She is a generous mentor--always offering advice and creating opportunities for fruitful collaborations. She takes very seriously her role as a mentor and I can say that her mentees always seem to be successful and I think that goes back to her careful and constructive advice,” said Lisa Sullivan, PhD, Professor, Department of Biostatistics and the Associate Dean for Education at the School of Public Health, Boston University.

Dr. Dupuis is an accomplished scientist with over 200 publications and is an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and of the American Statistical Association (ASA). She is an investigator involved in the Framingham Heart Study, working to identify genes related to diabetes, pulmonary function, and atrial fibrillation. Her noted work includes studies of gene by environment interaction, large meta-analyses, and rare variant studies, as well as an emphasis on work in large families.

