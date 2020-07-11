Sat, 11/07/2020 - 11:13 — bioquicknews

On Day 3 (Thursday, October 29) of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2020meeting/), one of the multiple stimulating morning sessions was “From Genes to Therapeutic Targets and Clinical Trials” (#031). Among the six presentations given during this session was a particularly interesting one titled “Aberrant Post-Translational Modifications Contribute to MMA Pathophysiology and Identify New Targets for Therapy,” delivered by PamelaSara Head (photo), PhD, Prat Fellow, National Institute of General Medical Sciences, NIH. In the abstract for her talk, Dr. Head noted that organic acidemias (OAs), such as methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), are a group of inborn errors of metabolism that typically arise from defects in the catabolism of amino- and fatty acids. She said that OAs are difficult to treat and have multisystemic manifestations such as hyperammonemia and ketotic hyperglycinemia (KH), leading to increased morbidity and mortality. Build-up of acyl-CoA species is postulated to cause intracellular toxicity. In the work reported here, Dr. Head and colleagues explored an alternative pathophysiological consequence of impaired acyl-CoA metabolism: i.e., the accumulation of aberrant post-translational modifications (PTMs) that modify enzymes in critical intracellular pathways. Using a mouse model that recapitulates the hepatic mitochondriopathy of MMA, the group surveyed PTMs in hepatic extracts with propionyl- and malonyl-lysine antibodies. The team discovered widespread hyper-acylation in the MMA mice compared to controls, but not in animals with Acsf3 deficiency, a disorder of acyl-CoA synthesis.

Next, the researchers prepared anti-PTM antibody columns, purified hepatic extracts from MMA and control mice, and performed mass spectrometry to characterize the PTM proteome. Excessive acylation of enzymes involved in glutathione, urea, arginine, tryptophan, valine, isoleucine, methionine, threonine, and fatty acid metabolism were detected in the MMA mice but not in controls, and this was further validated via immunoprecipitation analysis and Western blotting.

Immunoprecipitation experiments using MMA human and murine hepatic extracts confirmed hyperacylation of the urea cycle enzyme carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) compared to respective controls. Tandem mass spectrometry analysis indicated 15 sites of hyperacylation, including sites associated with CPS1 inactivation and hyperammonemia.

Dr. Head reported that the group has extended its analyses to other target pathways that are perturbed in MMA, including the glycine cleavage system, which the researchers found to be aberrantly modified in liver extracts from MMA patients. This discovery explains the mechanism underlying hyperglycinemia, a secondary perturbation of MMA whose etiology has been recognized since the 1960s, but until the current discovery was poorly understood.

Dr. Head and her colleagues asserted that the emerging pattern from their aggregate studies further supports a model where hyperacylation of key enzymes in pathways known to be dysregulated in MMA likely contributes to altered metabolism and identifies a new set of targets for therapeutic intervention.

Lastly, she noted that the team has used in vitro analyses to identify the deacylase capable of removing MMA-related PTMs and has developed an AAV gene therapy targeting hyperacylation that might serve as a universal additive gene therapy for MMA and related OAs.

