On November 9, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) investigational neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg. Bamlanivimab is a recombinant, human IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus, potentially treating COVID-19. Bamlanivimab is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with a positive COVID-19 test, who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Bamlanivimab should be administered as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset. The authorization allows for the distribution and emergency use of bamlanivimab, which is administered via a single intravenous infusion. "This emergency authorization allows us to make bamlanivimab available as a COVID-19 treatment for recently diagnosed, high-risk patients--adding a valuable tool for doctors fighting the now-increasing burden of this global pandemic," said David A. Ricks, MBA, Lilly's Chairman and CEO. "The rapid development and availability of bamlanivimab could not have been achieved without the relentless work of our Lilly team, collaboration across the industry, and the urgent work being done by the government to ensure appropriate allocation to patients who need it the most." The EUA is based on data from BLAZE-1, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in patients with recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 in the outpatient setting. Patients treated with bamlanivimab showed reduced viral load and rates of symptoms and hospitalization. In BLAZE-1, frequency and types of adverse events were similar between bamlanivimab and placebo, with the majority being mild to moderate in severity. Infusion reactions and other allergic hypersensitivity events have been reported. The EUA includes a warning for hypersensitivity including anaphylaxis and infusion-related reactions.

LILLY CSO COMMENTS

"The BLAZE-1 data show bamlanivimab, when given early in the disease course, may help patients clear the virus and reduce COVID-related hospitalizations, supporting our belief that neutralizing antibodies can be an important therapeutic option for patients fighting this virus," said Daniel Skovronsky, MD, PhD, Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Laboratories. "We're proud of the speed with which we have been able to bring patients this therapy specifically designed to treat COVID-19. We thank those who have contributed to this medical advancement, particularly the clinical trial investigators and participants around the country."

EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION & AVAILABILITY

The FDA grants emergency use authorization to provide availability of a medicine that may help diagnose, treat, or prevent a life-threatening disease when no adequate and approved alternatives are available. This use of bamlanivimab is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use, unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. The authorization is temporary and does not replace the formal review and approval process. Bamlanivimab remains an investigational drug and has not been approved under a Biologics License Application (BLA). Evaluation of its safety and efficacy is ongoing across a range of patient populations impacted by COVID-19. Data from these studies will be used to support a future BLA submission involving bamlanivimab.

Lilly will begin shipping bamlanivimab immediately to AmerisourceBergen, a national distributor, which will distribute it as directed by the U.S. government's allocation program. For the most up-to-date information regarding access to bamlanivimab, patients should speak with their health care providers, and health care providers should contact their state health department directly.

For more information about the use of bamlanivimab in COVID-19, you may contact Lilly's 24-hour support line at 1-855-LillyC19 (1-855-545-5921).

ALLOCATION FLOW OF BAMLANIVIMAB IN THE U.S.

The U.S. government has purchased 300,000 doses of bamlanivimab and committed that Americans will have no out-of-pocket costs for the medicine, although healthcare facilities may charge a fee for the product's administration.

The federal government is responsible for the appropriate allocation of bamlanivimab. Weekly allocation decisions will be proportionally based on confirmed COVID-19 cases in each state and territory over the previous seven days, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Protect data collection platform. Each week, state and territorial health departments will select sites of care (that are accessible and can minimize infection transmission) to receive allocated doses and will provide AmerisourceBergen the list of sites.

Sites of care will then confirm their need and AmerisourceBergen will distribute bamlanivimab overnight.

GLOBAL MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY OF BAMLANIVIMAB

To ensure rapid access of this treatment to patients around the world, Lilly has invested in large-scale manufacturing of bamlanivimab at risk--even before data demonstrated its potential to become a meaningful therapeutic option for COVID-19. Lilly has a robust, global supply chain in place to produce bamlanivimab, with numerous manufacturing sites worldwide.

Lilly anticipates manufacturing up to one million doses of bamlanivimab 700 mg by the end of 2020, for use around the world through early next year. Beginning in Q1 2021, the supply of Lilly's antibody therapy is expected to increase substantially, as additional manufacturing resources come online throughout the year.

Lilly is in discussions with global regulators to make bamlanivimab available around the world. Global allocation will be made based on Lilly's guiding principles (https://www.lilly.com/news/stories/dave-ricks-covid19-antibody-therapy-p...) that aim to ensure access for patients with high unmet need, no matter where they live.

For relevant product fact sheets, please click here (https://www.lilly.com/news/media/media-kits/bamlanivimab-covid19).

BAMLANIVIMAB

As previously noted, bamlanivimab is a recombinant, neutralizing human IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus, potentially treating COVID-19. Bamlanivimab emerged from the collaboration between Lilly and AbCellera (https://www.abcellera.com/) to create antibody therapies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Lilly scientists rapidly developed the antibody in less than three months after it was discovered by AbCellera and the scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. It was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first U.S. patients who recovered from COVID-19.

CLINICAL TRIALS OF BAMLANIVIMAB

Lilly has successfully completed a Phase 1 study of bamlanivimab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (NCT04411628) (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04411628). A Phase 2 study in people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ambulatory setting (BLAZE-1, NCT04427501) (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04427501) is ongoing. A Phase 3 study of bamlanivimab for the prevention of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities (BLAZE-2, NCT04497987) (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04497987) is also ongoing. In addition, bamlanivimab is being tested in the National Institutes of Health-led ACTIV-2 study in ambulatory COVID-19 patients.

BLAZE-1 TRIAL

BLAZE-1 (NCT04427501) (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04427501) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of bamlanivimab alone or in combination with a second antibody for the treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 in the outpatient setting. To be eligible, patients were required to have mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 as well as a positive SARS-CoV-2 test based on a sample collected no more than three days prior to drug infusion.

The monotherapy arms of the trial enrolled mild to moderate recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients, studying three doses of bamlanivimab (700 mg, 2,800 mg, and 7,000 mg) versus placebo.

The primary outcome measure for the completed arms of the BLAZE-1 trial was change from baseline to day 11 in SARS-CoV-2 viral load. Additional endpoints include the percentage of participants who experience COVID-related hospitalization, ER visit, or death from baseline through day 29, as well as safety.

The study is ongoing with additional treatment arms. Across all treatment arms, the trial will enroll over 800 participants.

Data from the monotherapy arms of BLAZE-1 were published on October 28, 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2029849?query=featured_home).

LILLY'S COVID-19 EFFORTS

Lilly is bringing the full force of its scientific and medical expertise to attack the coronavirus pandemic around the world. Existing Lilly medicines are being studied to understand their potential in treating complications of COVID-19, and the company is collaborating with partner companies to discover novel antibody treatments for COVID-19. Lilly is testing both single antibody therapy, as well as combinations of antibodies, as potential therapeutics for COVID-19. Click this link for resources related to Lilly's COVID-19 efforts (https://www.lilly.com/disease-areas/covid19).

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. The company, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today Lilly remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit http://www.lilly.com and http://www.lilly.com/news.

