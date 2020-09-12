Wed, 12/09/2020 - 07:49 — bioquicknews

Researchers at the University of Utah School of Medicine have identified a potential new therapeutic target for the treatment of patients with type 1 diabetes. The study, which was published December 9, 2020 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), reveals that inhibiting a protein called OCA-B protects mice from type 1 diabetes by limiting the activity of immune cells that would otherwise destroy the pancreas' insulin-producing β cells (https://rupress.org/jem/article/218/3/e20200533/211581/Targeting-transcr...). The open-access article is titled “Targeting Transcriptional Coregulator OCA-B/Pou2af1 Blocks Activated Autoreactive T Cells in the Pancreas and Type 1 Diabetes.” Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks pancreatic β cells, cutting off the production of insulin. Patients require life-long insulin therapy to maintain appropriate blood glucose levels. At present, there are no treatments that can prevent the immune system from targeting β cells while preserving its ability to fight infection. White blood cells called T cells can recognize specific molecules produced by invading bacteria and viruses. When T cells encounter these molecules, known as antigens, they turn on hundreds of genes that allow them to fight the infection. A protein called OCA-B binds to many of these genes and helps ensure that they can easily be reactivated if the T cells reencounter the same antigens at a later date. In many autoimmune diseases, T cells mistakenly recognize and respond to antigens produced by normal, healthy cells. "Repeated antigen exposure is a common property of autoimmune responses," explains Dean Tantin, PhD, a Professor in the Department of Pathology at the University of Utah School of Medicine and a member of the Huntsman Cancer Institute. "We therefore hypothesized that targeting OCA-B would inhibit autoreactive, diabetogenic T cell responses."

In the new study, Dr. Tantin and colleagues found that mice prone to developing type 1 diabetes were protected from the disease if they lacked OCA-B. Potentially autoreactive cytotoxic T cells--which can directly target and kill pancreatic β cells--remained inactive and did not accumulate in the pancreas. Potentially autoreactive helper T cells--which can recruit other immune cells to induce a damaging inflammatory response--accumulated in the pancreas but remained in a non-responsive state.

OCA-B regulates the activity of T cell genes by recruiting an enzyme called Jmjd1a to chemically modify the surrounding chromosomal DNA. Dr. Tantin and colleagues designed a small peptide capable of inhibiting the association of OCA-B with Jmjd1a and preventing the reactivation of isolated T cells in the lab. Injecting prediabetic mice with this peptide reduced the activity of autoreactive T cells, lowered pancreatic inflammation, and restored blood glucose levels to normal.

"While the peptide is unlikely to be used in a clinical setting, it offers a proof-of-principle for OCA-B as a therapeutic target for type 1 diabetes, and can be used as a tool for the further development of therapeutics," Dr. Tantin says.

