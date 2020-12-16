Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:03 — bioquicknews

Existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat COVID-19 have been identified in a study highlighting genes linked to severe forms of the disease. Genes involved in antiviral immunity and lung inflammation have been pinpointed in the research, led by a scientist from the Roslin Institute of Scotland’s University of Edinburgh. The breakthrough should help doctors understand how COVID -19 damages lungs at a molecular level, and points towards existing drugs that could be effective against severe illness. Scientists studied the DNA of 2,700 patients in 208 intensive care units (ICUs) in the UK. Researchers from the GenOMICC (Genetics of Mortality in Critical Care) consortium--a global collaboration to study genetics in critical illness—used genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to compare the genetic information of COVID -19 patients in ICU with samples provided by healthy volunteers from other studies. The scientists found key differences in five genes--known as IFNAR2, TYK2, OAS1, DPP9, and CCR2--which may underlie why some people become severely sick with COVID -19, while others are not affected, or only moderately affected. Scientists were then able to predict the effect of drug treatments on patients, because some variations of the identified genes are known to respond in a similar way to particular drugs. For example, the scientists showed that a reduction in the activity of the TYK2 gene protects against COVID-19. A class of anti-inflammatory drugs called JAK inhibitors, which includes the drug baricitinib, produces this effect. The researchers also discovered that a boost in the activity of the gene INFAR2 could create protection, because it is likely to mimic the effect of treatment with interferon—a protein released by cells of the immune system to defend against viruses. However, experts caution that to be effective, patients might need this treatment in the early stages of disease.

Among their other results, the researchers found that transcriptome-wide association studies in lung tissue revealed that high expression of the monocyte/macrophage chemotactic receptor CCR2 is associated with severe COVID -19.

Based on the study findings, published online on December 11, 2020 in Nature, the researchers say that clinical trials should focus on drugs that target these specific antiviral and anti-inflammatory pathways. The Nature article is titled “Genetic Mechanisms of Critical Illness in Covid-19” (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-03065-y).

“This is a stunning realization of the promise of human genetics to help understand critical illness. Our results immediately highlight which drugs should be at the top of the list for clinical testing. We can only test a few drugs at a time, so making the right choices will save thousands of lives, said Kenneth Baillee, MD, PhD, the Project’s Chief Investigator and Academic Consultant in Critical Care Medicine and Senior Research Fellow, Roslin Institute.

“This work is only possible because of the generous contribution of patients and their families, research teams in NHS hospitals across the country, and the generous funding we’ve received from the public and organizations,” Dr. Bailee continued.

This study is one of a number of COVID -19 studies that have been given urgent public health research status by the Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England.

GenOMICC is funded by the charity Sepsis Research (Fiona Elizabeth Agnew Trust), the Intensive Care Society, Wellcome, UK Research and Innovation, Scotland’s Chief Scientist Office, and the Department of Health and Social Care via the National Institute for Health Research.

“Identifying genes associated with severe COVID -19, including in young patients without known underlying health issues, will allow us to better target and accelerate research into new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. This study builds on the UK’s leading capabilities in the genetic analysis of disease,” said Dr. Jonathan Pearce, COVID -19 Response Interim Director, Medical Research Council (MRC).

