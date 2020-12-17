Thu, 12/17/2020 - 13:14 — bioquicknews

As one of the highlights of the 2018* biennial Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T)** Clinical Research Conference, held this year in Naples, Italy (November 29-December 1), a lifetime achievement award was presented to UCLA Professor-in-Residence of Genetics Richard A. Gatti (photo), MD, who for over 40 years has continuously advanced the world’s scientific understanding of this rare, but devastating neurodegenerative disease, largely of children (see additional pics from event at end). In addition to his own numerous scientific achievements in the area of A-T, Dr. Gatti has stimulated hundreds of graduate students to pursue further studies of A-T and he has inspired numerous scientific colleagues to work as hard as they can to better understand this disease and to bring us ever closer to possible treatments and even an eventual cure. And Dr. Gatti, not only carries out scientific research at the highest level, but he sees and treats A-T patients and their families, so he is never far from the ultimate driving motivation of trying to do his best to help real patients and families who are struggling with an extremely difficult disease. Approximately 120 A-T experts from around the world attended the three-day conference in Naples, which was held at the University of Naples Federico II, right on the shore of the Bay of Naples, and with the daunting vista of Mount Vesuvius standing spectacularly right across the Bay. After a very full day of scientific sessions on Saturday, almost all the conference attendees boarded the evening buses that would take them high into the hills of Naples for the wonderful award dinner for Dr. Gatti, which featured spectacular vistas of the beautiful lights and waters of historic Naples. After a sumptuous Italian meal accompanied by delightful Italian music, chief meeting organizer Claudio Pignata, MD, PhD, of the University of Naples Federico II, took to the floor to begin the award proceedings. Dr. Pignata is Director of Pediatric Immunology at the University of Naples and he is also Director of the PhD program “Reproduction, Development, and Growth in Man” at the University. In addition, he is an author of the book “Sentinelle Traditionnelle,” a classic treatment of immunodeficiency diseases, published in Italian by one of the premier publishers in Italy (FrancoAngeli). Dr. Pignata thanked everyone for coming to the meeting and to the award dinner for Dr. Gatti, and he also gave fitting tribute to the two artists who had played the wonderful Neapolitan selections throughout the meal.

WILIAM DAVIS, CEO, A-T SOCIETY, THANKS ALL FOR COMING TO “FABULOUS” MEETING, INTRODUCES PROFESSOR MARTIN LAVIN

Dr. Pignata then introduced William Davis, CEO of the Ataxia-Telangiectasia Society-UK (http://www.atsociety.org.uk/), who leads the charity’s work supporting those living with A-T, as well as its research into this complex, disabling, and life-shortening condition.

Mr. Davis briefly thanked everyone for coming to what he termed a simply “fabulous” meeting and then called upon Dr. Gatti’s long-time friend and scientific colleague, Professor Martin F. Lavin, PhD, to make a few remarks about his dear friend and distinguished scientific colleague.

PROFESSOR MARTIN LAVIN LAUDS LONG-TIME FRIEND AND SCIENTIFIC COLLEAGUE DR. RICHARD GATTI

Dr. Lavin is Foundation Professor of Molecular Oncology, and Group Leader in Radiation Biology & Neuroscience, on the Faculty of Medicine, at the University of Queensland in Australia.

Dr. Lavin began by saying he is “proud” to call Dick Gatti his friend and that Dr. Gatti has truly been a “pioneer” in the study of A-T and has worked for many, many years on the study and elucidation of this dire disease. Dr. Lavin first met Dr. Gatti decades ago at an early A-T meeting in Newport Beach, California, when the attendance topped out at 20-30 people, as compared with a 2014 meeting in Las Vegas, organized by Dr. Gatti, where attendance crested 300.

HISTORICAL BACKGROUND

The insert of a little early history is appropriate here.

Dr. Gatti was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, on January 2, 1937 (in the same hospital in which Frank Sinatra was born), the son of an Italian immigrant father from Como, Italy, and an American mother from Hoboken. Gatti’s family, which also included a younger brother, soon moved to Flushing in New York City, where the education system was believed to be better.

Gatti attended NYC public schools, first PS 120 in Flushing and then the highly regarded NYC High School of Music and Art, which then was a part of the City College of New York (CCNY). He also pursued professional piano training at the famed Julliard School of Music and even earned spending money playing in NYC piano bars during his high school and college days.

Gatti attended college at New York’s Columbia University where he earned his BA, and where was able to pay for his fraternity (Kappa Delta Rho) housing and meals with his piano earnings. Gatti enjoyed being able to afford Kappa Delta Rho as it was the Columbia University fraternity most closely associated with the Columbia wrestling team, of which Gatti, despite his diminutive size and less than stellar training at the High School of Art and Music, was captain, while wrestling in the lowest weight-class possible (121 pounds). Gatti volunteered to this reporter, that he “never had trouble making weight.”

Gatti went on to receive his BA from Columbia and earned his MD at the St. Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri. He did his pediatric internship and residency at the Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

After his residency, Dr. Gatti served as a Captain in the US Army, in Eritrea, Ethiopia from 1966-68.

He then did a fellowship in basic and clinical immunology at the University of Minnesota with the legendary Robert Good, MD, PhD, often called “the founder of modern immunology.” While there, Gatti served as a member of Good’s team that performed, in 1968, the world’s first-ever successful bone marrow transplant between siblings who were not identical twins. Gatti also learned much there about childhood immunodeficiency diseases and their apparent link with a prevalence of cancer, which would play in well later with his ultimate longtime focus on A-T.

It was also while with Good at Minnesota that Gatti made the acquaintance of early A-T researchers Elena Broder and Robert Sedgwick who were pursuing the observation of very small thymuses in A-T patients, as well as the apparent link between A-T and cancer.

Gatti subsequently did additional training in tumor immunology with the world-renowned Dr. Georg Klein of Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute. Gatti credits Klein with strengthening his interest in childhood immunodeficiency diseases and cancer prevalence, and with refining his focus on A-T.

After serving from 1974-1980 as Director of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Immunology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Gatti joined the Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at UCLA in 1981. At UCLA, he founded the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory (1987), and became Scientific Director of the Ataxia-Telangiectasia Medical Research Foundation in 1984. He is now a Professor of Genetics at UCLA.

CONTINUING REMARKS OF PROFESSOR LAVIN

In his continuing remarks, Dr. Lavin noted the significance of the A-T Medical Research Foundation as a source for much of the early funding for A-T research for other members of the world-wide “A-T community” as well. After Los Angeles banker and philanthropist George Smith and his wife Pam learned, in 1984, that their daughter Rebecca had been diagnosed with A-T, they helped establish and fund the Foundation. Over the years, the Foundation’s annual lunches filled the largest venues in LA and helped raise over $5 million for the much-overlooked disease, according to Dr. Gatti.

Dr. Lavin emphasized how the persistent and penetrating research of his friend Dr. Gatti has pushed the A-T field powerfully along over the years. Gatti’s epic work to localize the A-T gene to chromosome 11 in 1988 truly galvanized the field and served to inspire other great scientists, such as Israel’s Yossi Shiloh, PhD, who eventually cloned the A-T gene in 1995.

Now, Dr. Lavin, suggested, thanks to all the great work by Dr. Gatti, and by the hundreds he has inspired, there is ever-increasing hope that effective treatments for this deadly disease might be ever closer.

HUGE & GENEROUS HEART

And just before the award was presented to Dr. Gatti, William Davis, CEO of the A-T Society in London, stepped forward again to make a brief, but very pertinent comment about Dr. Gatti. Dr. Gatti was not just a scientist, Davis emphasized, but he was a true friend to all of his patients and to all of their families. His house was always open to them. He truly saw their human need and it always touched his huge and generous heart.

SCIENTIST WHO CLONED A-T GENE DESCRIBES EARLY INSPIRATION BY GATTI

And then, Yossi Shiloh, PhD, the scientist who ultimately cloned the A-T gene, also came forward to say a few words about a man and a scientist he respects immensely. Dr. Shiloh is now Professor of Human Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University. He said that Dr. Gatti was already quite famous, when he, Shiloh, was still toiling away as a lowly graduate student at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Shiloh had just come out with a relatively minor paper and then one day, in the old-fashioned days of mailboxes and letters, he received a hand-written note from the great Dr. Gatti. What an impression this made on the young man, and he said he keeps this letter still. From his seat at the table, Gatti called back to say that he has also kept Shiloh’s response for all this time. Shiloh closed by thanking Dr. Gatti so much for his encouragement of young investigators.

SHILOH CALLS GATTI’S GENE LOCALIZATION “SEMINAL EVENT” IN A-T RESEARCH

Later, in private remarks to this reporter, Dr. Shiloh said that Gatti’s localization of the ATM gene to chromosome 11 was a truly “seminal event” that served to galvanize the A-T field and make so much more progress possible.

GATTI’S RESEARCH CONTINUES UNABATED

It should be noted that Dr. Gatti’s profound work on A-T continues, even into his semi-retirement as Professor of Genetics at UCLA. Dr. Gatti believes that one way to address up to 15% of the many different A-T-causing mutations throughout the very large gene is to override this 15% subset of “nonsense mutations” that cause the protein-making machinery to stop prematurely. If these “nonsense mutations,” also known as “premature stop codons,” can be successfully overridden, a full-length, functional A-T protein could, theoretically, be produced.

Gatti’s group has combed through a library of over 75,000 compounds seeking small molecules that might be able to enable override or “read through” of these premature stop codons at the ribosome level, but currently he lacks funding to pursue the possible development of such potentially beneficial drugs, not only for A-T, but for a variety of other diseases.

In his closing, Professor Lavin noted that the A-T world is waiting for these “read-through” drugs that Dr. Gatti has been working on.

AWARD PRESENTATION

At the end of Dr. Shiloh’s remarks, and to thunderous applause, the beautiful crystal lifetime achievement award was presented to Dr. Gatti, by Dr. Lavin, Mr. Davies, and Dr. Pignata.

The handsome engraved award read as follows:

Richard Gatti

“In honour of your great scientific achievements and lifetime of dedication to people with A-T. From the international A-T community.”

A CHILDHOOD MEMORY OF BROTHER'S LANGUAGE FAILURE

In his brief acceptance remarks, Gatti began by showing his characteristic sense of humor by recounting a story about his younger brother, George, being expelled from a Catholic school in New York, because his nun/instructor happened to be from Milan and understood quite well the off-color slant of the folksong that George had sung in Milanese Italian in order to fulfill the class assignment, which he had completely forgotten about until called upon.

BOB GOOD & IMPORTANCE OF CHERISHING YOUNG STUDENTS

More importantly, Gatti echoed Dr. Shiloh’s remarks on concern for young students. Gatti mentioned having had many mentors in the course of his career, but he mentioned only one by name, and that was the legendary Bob Good, then at the University of Minnesota, and later President of the Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research in New York City.

Gatti said that he respected Good for his great “humanity” and that one of Good’s great bits of advice was that all the hopes and dreams of what you might do in your life, should be shared and entrusted with your young students, because you might not accomplish all that you wished in your own lifetime, but perhaps they would.

Gatti suggested that Good truly “cherished” all his young students and that Gatti was very proud of all the grad students he himself had influenced and supported throughout his own long career.

THANKS TO DR. PIGNATA & HIS FAMILY

In closing, Dr. Gatti thanked Dr. Pignata for one of the best organized A-T meetings ever, and he also thanked his wife Debbie, his cousin Georgio, an Italian race car driver and race car instructor from Milan, who, together with his wife Cyncia, had made the eight-hour drive down that day to Naples to attend the momentous event. Georgio’s effort to attend was particularly impressive because it meant missing the day’s basketball games of his very tall, and very talented two young sons. Luckily, Georgio was able to provide some key game highlights over his iPhone to interested parties after the award festivities had ended.

A LITTLE MORE HISTORY FOR AN ANCIENT CITY

And with that, having greatly honored a richly deserving man, who has led and inspired A-T research for many decades, and continues to operate and drive at the very forefront of research, this year’s attendees at the A-T Clinical Research Conference headed out into the warm Naples evening, having added just a little more important history to this ancient and storied city, and quite likely been inspired to re-double their own young efforts to resolve the continuing enigmas of A-T and to help struggling A-T patients and families around the world.

HOPES & DREAMS—SHARED & PERHAPS, ONE DAY, ACHIEVED

A 50-year-old picture of Bob Good still remains in a place of prominence on the desk of Dick Gatti and I think, today, Bob Good would be quite proud of how far his cherished young student has come. Both great men have shared their mighty hopes and dreams with a far broader world and all of us are much better for that.

Andiamo !!

REFERENCES

*[Editor’s Note: Due to unavoidable and varied conflicts, the publication of this article has been delayed for just over two years, but, luckily, the facts and stories remain unchanged and hugely inspirational, and the memories are timeless.—Mike O’Neill, December 17,2020].

**Ataxia-Telangiectasia

AT Society

AT Children’s Project

