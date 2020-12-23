Wed, 12/23/2020 - 09:23 — bioquicknews

On December 8, 2020, Ciloa, a pioneer French company specialized in the in-vivo customization of exosomes, announced the implementation of a production unit designed to meet GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards. This new unit will allow Ciloa to have a complete manufacturing control and independence, starting by the initiation of the clinical phases. Ciloa’s future biomedicines and vaccines based on exosomes (TEM image here) will thus comply with the requirements of the regulatory agencies. Since its foundation in 2011 by Dr. Robert Mamoun, former Director of Research at INSERM, and Dr. Bernadette Trentin, both experts in molecular virology, Ciloa has been developing its expertise in the customization, production, and purification of exosomes. Stemming from two families of patents from the CNRS (French National Centre for Scientific Research) and the University of Montpellier, this breakthrough technology positions Ciloa as a precursor in the fast-evolving field of exosome innovation. Exosomes are natural nanovesicles secreted by cells into the extracellular medium. They can act as intercellular messengers and deliver specifically functional proteins (and other molecules) to targeted cells. Moving throughout the body, they can transmit natural signals that can be used therapeutically to regenerate, modify, multiply, or induce apoptosis of the targeted cells. The technology developed by Ciloa acts on the cellular machinery involved in exosome production. It is the sole technology that allows the in-vivo production of exosomes customized with any proteins. The specific targeting of a diseased organ can be obtained by embedding relevant membrane proteins at the exosome surface, while, proteins or other molecules with therapeutic functions can be loaded inside the exosomes. Exosomes naturally cross all barriers of the body, including the blood-brain barrier, reaching their target and delivering their cargo. Thus, Ciloa’s customized exosomes pave the way to new generations of drug delivery vectors enabling the treatment of several hard-to-cure diseases, including cancers and neurological diseases.

EXOSOMES--A SOLUTION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF VIRUS- AND ADJUVANT-FREE VACCINES

Ciloa is currently working on the development of a new generation of exosome-based vaccines, which does not require the injection of a virus or of an adjuvant. Traditionally, a vaccine contains a living, but attenuated, pathogen or parts of this agent, possibly combined with an adjuvant to stimulate the immune system. These vaccines trigger immune responses that recognize and eliminate specifically the pathogen preventing subsequent infections.

With Ciloa’s unique approach, knowledge of the genetic code of the virus is the only pre-requisite for vaccine production. Exosomes carrying viral antigens enable effective and protective vaccination. These exosome-based vaccines do not require part of the pathogen, nor any adjuvant. Ciloa is currently developing several candidate vaccines (including Chikungunya, Zika, Dengue, and West Nile) in preclinical phase.

A candidate vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for Coronavirus 2019 disease is in the development phase (supported by the French Occitanie Region and the French Government within the framework of a Future Investment Program). These first prototypes will allow the validation of the vaccine platform based on Ciloa’s customized exosomes.

FIRST PRODUCTION UNIT

“This first production unit, designed to meet GMP standards, is in line with our development strategy. It will guarantee our autonomy in our production capacity, in preparation to the clinical development material and during the future commercialization of our innovative therapeutic products. This pivotal step allows us to focus entirely on the development of a new class of innovative biomedicines and vaccines thanks to the fascinating properties of exosomes, and to retain full control of our unique in-vivo customization technology and expertise,” concludes Dr. Mamoun, CEO and Co-Founder of Ciloa.

Ciloa is a French biotech company, a spin-off from the CNRS and the University of Montpellier, and a pioneer in the development of vaccines and exosome-based therapies. Based in Montpellier, Cilio was created in 2011 by Dr. Mamoun and Dr. Trentin. Ciloa has an exclusive patented technology for the in-vivo development of recombinant exosomes in therapeutic and preventive applications.

