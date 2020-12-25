Fri, 12/25/2020 - 08:51 — bioquicknews

On December 22, 2020, Ocugen, Inc., (NASDAQ: OCGN), a leading biopharmaceutical company, and Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine innovation, announced that the companies have signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) to co-develop Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™, an advanced-stage whole-virion inactivated vaccine candidate, for the United States market. COVAXIN has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in India, with promising safety and immunogenicity data. The vaccine candidate is currently part of a Phase 3 clinical trial in India involving 26,000 volunteers. Per the LOI, Ocugen will have US rights to the vaccine candidate and, in collaboration with Bharat Biotech, will be responsible for clinical development, registration, and commercialization for the US market. The companies have begun collaborating and will finalize details of the definitive agreement in the next few weeks. This collaboration leverages Ocugen’s vaccine expertise, and its R&D and regulatory capabilities in the US. In preparation for the development of COVAXIN™ in the US, Ocugen has assembled a Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board featuring leading academic and industry experts to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market. “COVAXIN™ utilizes a historically proven approach to vaccine design. The adjuvanted inactivated virus vaccine candidate elicited strong IgG responses against spike (S1) protein, receptor-binding domain (RBD) and the nucleocapsid (N) protein of SARS-CoV-2, along with strong cellular responses in Phase 1 and 2clinical trials. COVAXIN offers a vaccine candidate that is different from other options currently available in the US market with potentially broader coverage against multiple protein antigens of the virus,” said Harvey Rubin, MD, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania, a member of Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board.

David Fajgenbaum, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania’s Division of Translational Medicine & Human Genetics, Director of the Center for Cytokine Storm Treatment & Laboratory, and member of Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unmatched devastation to individual patients and to the world. It is going to take the kind of unmatched collaboration and innovation that is occurring right now to effectively fight back. Vaccines such as COVAXIN that can potentially elicit a broad immune response and may limit future COVID-19 severity could be important to have in our arsenal.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Bharat Biotech to potentially bring COVAXIN to the US market. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it is incumbent upon all of us to find solutions that have the potential to save lives and restore normalcy to our day-to-day activities. We have been very pleased with the safety and immunogenicity demonstrated by the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of COVAXIN and are encouraged with the progress of the Phase 3 trials in India. We believe this unique, yet traditional, approach to vaccination holds great potential to appeal to a broad range of the population,” said Shankar Musunuri, PhD, Chairman, CEO,and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

“The development and clinical evaluation of COVAXIN marks a significant milestone for vaccinology in India. COVAXIN has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction and we are excited to collaborate with Ocugen to bring it to the US market,” said Krishna Ella, PhD, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

COVAXIN™

COVAXIN, India's COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)--National Institute of Virology (NIV). This inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility. COVAXIN™ is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses supplied.

OCUGEN, INC.

Ocugen, Inc., headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug –“one to many” and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit http://www.ocugen.com.

BHARAT BIOTECH

Bharat Biotech has established an excellent track record of innovation with more than 140 global patents, a wide product portfolio of more than 16 vaccines, 4 bio-therapeutics, registrations in more than 116 countries and WHO Pre-qualifications. Located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India, a hub for the global biotech industry, the company has built a world-class vaccine & bio-therapeutics, research & product development, Bio-Safety Level 3 manufacturing, and vaccine supply and distribution operation.

Having delivered more than 6 billion doses of vaccines worldwide, Bharat Biotech continues to lead innovation and has developed vaccines for influenza H1N1, rotavirus, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, Chikungunya, Zika and the world’s first tetanus-toxoid conjugated vaccine for typhoid.

Bharat’s commitment to global social innovation programs and public private partnerships resulted in the introduction of path-breaking WHO pre-qualified vaccines BIOPOLIO®, ROTAVAC®, and Typbar TCV®’ combating polio, rotavirus, and typhoid infections respectively. The recent acquisition of the rabies vaccine facility Chiron Behring from GSK has positioned Bharat as the largest rabies vaccine manufacturer in the world. To learn more about Bharat Biotech, visit www.bharatbiotech.com.

[News release] [Ocugen] [Bharat Biotech]