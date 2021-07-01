Thu, 01/07/2021 - 18:39 — bioquicknews

Physicians and scientists at the University of Minnesota have opened a new brain cancer clinical trial and have treated their first patient. This Phase I, first-in-human trial is enrolling patients with a specific type of brain cancer, glioblastoma. The development for this innovative treatment is based on years of research by Michael Olin (photo), PhD, and Christopher Moertel, MD, researchers in the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Pediatrics, as well as a high-grade canine clinical trial conducted by G. Elizabeth Pluhar, DVM, PhD, DACVS, in the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. The researchers are also members of the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota. “Our research found that the CD200 protein was acting as a protective shield inside a person’s brain tumor, effectively preventing the immune system or immune-directed therapy from attacking the tumor,” said Dr. Olin. “The CD200 checkpoint inhibitor that we developed, along with a proven vaccine, has shown amazing results in our tests and has the potential to have fewer adverse effects for patients.” Prior to being available to human patients, Dr. Olin and Dr. Moertel partnered with Dr. Pluhar at the College of Veterinary Medicine to treat pet dogs that spontaneously developed brain cancer. The CD200 checkpoint inhibitor, when added to a cancer vaccine therapy, increased their canine patients’ survival time by about 18 months after diagnosis compared to vaccine therapy alone. These tumors ultimately do recur in both dogs and people, but the time to regrowth was greatly extended in the dogs that received the experimental therapy, and their quality of life during treatment was excellent. The Masonic Cancer Center continually conducts research to determine how cancers that occur in animals are similar to cancers that occur in people, known as comparative oncology. Researchers are then able to apply what they learn from companion animals, like dogs, to people, and vice versa, with the goal to improve the health and wellbeing of both at a rapid pace.

“We have started with brain tumors, and now we plan to expand this therapy platform to melanoma, lung cancer, and other difficult-to-treat malignancies,” noted Dr. Moertel.

The single-site study opened at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center and is being led by neuro-oncologist Elizabeth Neil, MD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

“As a neuro-oncologist who has dedicated my professional career to advancing therapeutic options for brain cancer patients, this combination treatment regimen could mark a landmark breakthrough in the field and be a real game-changer,” said Dr. Neil.

“Each year about 12,000 Americans are diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, for which there is currently no cure. Targeting CD200 could be the missing link in allowing the patient’s own vaccine-strengthened immune system to commence an all-out, unrestrained attack on the cancer cells. For too long has glioblastoma evaded our most innovative treatment attempts. Now I believe we have the upper hand, and I am thrilled to offer this as a treatment option through our carefully developed Phase I clinical trial.”

