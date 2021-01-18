Mon, 01/18/2021 - 13:20 — bioquicknews

The Precision Medicine World Conference 2021 (PMWC 2021) (January 25-27) will be a free virtual conference focusing on almost all aspects of the grievous COVID-19 pandemic and featuring a panoply of world-class experts presenting a wide variety of critical viewpoints. The deadline for free registration for this extraordinary virtual conference is January 22 and may be achieved at the following link (https://www.pmwcintl.com/covid/#register). The spectacular lineup of 50 renowned speakers includes Anthony Fauci, Leroy Hood, Carl June, Eric Topol, Laura Esserman, and the leading vaccine scientists from Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, & the University of Oxford, among a host of other luminaries. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime science/medicine/health conference not to be missed. The COVID-19 pandemic makes it necessary for leading experts from across disciplines and geographies to come together to jointly address the challenges we are facing when coping with the disruptive effects that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is having on our healthcare system and our society as a whole. The tasks upon us are enormous and include scaling diagnostics, tackling COVID-19 within existing healthcare systems, building health data platforms that support COVID-19 focused health care, accommodating clinical trials in the era of COVID-19, and developing functional vaccines and therapeutics. PMWC 2021 will touch upon these critical developments and ongoing activities, while also including the regulatory and investment sides that influence clinical advancements. Remember, the deadline for free registration is Friday, January 22. Links to the registration site, the conference program, and the conference web site are provided below.

