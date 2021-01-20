Wed, 01/20/2021 - 12:16 — bioquicknews

The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) "Infectious Diseases and Extracellular Vesicles" Virtual Meeting will take place from Monday, January 25 to Thursday, January 28, 2021 starting at 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time each day. The meeting will feature invited talks, selected abstract talks, live Q&A, and panel discussions. In lieu of a second showing, a recorded version of the broadcast will be sent via a private YouTube link each day to the attendees to watch, if you are unable to watch for the 11:00 am broadcast. You may view the complete program at this link (https://cdn.ymaws.com/www.isev.org/resource/resmgr/id_meeting_sponsor_lo...). Registration closes very soon (Thursday, January 21 at 11:59 pm EST), so please register quickly if you wish to attend. If you are an ISEV member and would like to take advantage of the member rate, be sure that you are logged in as an ISEV member. You can register by clicking here (https://www.isev.org/event/isevidmeeting?utm_source=ISEV&utm_medium=Emai...). Additional registration and program information can be found here (https://www.isev.org/event/isevidmeeting).

