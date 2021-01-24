Sun, 01/24/2021 - 10:57 — bioquicknews

On January 20, 2021, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced the peer-reviewed publication of a preclinical study in Stem Cell and Research Therapy (https://stemcellres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13287-021-02143-w). The open-access article, entitled "MSC-NTF (NurOwn®) Exosomes: A Novel Therapeutic Modality in the Mouse LPS-Induced ARDS Model," and published online on January 19, 2021, evaluated the use of NurOwn® (MSC-NTF cell)-derived exosomes in a mouse model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a type of respiratory failure that is frequently associated with COVID-19 and mediated by dysregulated cytokine production. While there are currently no effective therapies to prevent or reverse ARDS, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes have been suggested as a potential novel treatment option due to their ability to penetrate deep into tissues and efficiently deliver immunomodulatory molecules. Results from the recently published study showed that intratracheal administration of NurOwn®-derived exosomes led to a statistically significant reduction in lung disease severity score (p < 0.05; based on criteria set forth by the American Thoracic Society Documents: Matute-Bello et al., Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol 44: 725-738, 2011) and improvements in several additional clinically relevant lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced ARDS markers such as lung function, fibrin presence, neutrophil accumulation, cytokine expression, and blood oxygenation levels. Notably, these improvements were significantly superior to those observed following administration of naïve MSC-derived exosomes. "These exciting preclinical data suggest that NurOwn®-derived exosomes have the potential to treat COVID-19-induced ARDS or other severe respiratory complications, and that they are more effective than exosomes isolated from naïve MSCs at combatting the various symptoms of the syndrome," said Revital Aricha, PhD, Vice President of Research & Development at BrainStorm. "This publication in a highly regarded journal provides important validation for the scientific advances and significance of BrainStorm's preclinical research programs, including on our exosome-based technology platform."

Chaim Lebovits, Brainstorm's Chief Executive Officer, added, "While our primary focus is on advancing NurOwn® towards regulatory approval in ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease)], we continue to evaluate the potential of our exosome-based platform to address unmet medical needs. The publication of these proof-of-concept data highlights this potential, and we are now actively assessing next steps to determine how to best generate value. We are also actively discussing with possible partners several development opportunities for the exosome technology."

NurOwn® TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm is in active discussions with the FDA to identify regulatory pathways that may support NurOwn's approval in ALS.

BrainStorm is also conducting an FDA-approved phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) completed dosing in December 2020, and topline results are expected by the end of the first quarter 2021.

