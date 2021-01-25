Mon, 01/25/2021 - 22:15 — bioquicknews

The highlight of Monday’s opening day of the Precision Medicine World Conference Virtual Meeting (PMWC 2021) “21st Century Precision Medicine in the Age of COVID-19” (Jan 25-27) (https://www.pmwcintl.com/covid/) was an hour-long Q&A session in which the extraordinary scientist Leroy Hood, MD, PhD, interviewed Anthony Fauci (photo, see additional photos at end), MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID) & US Leading Coronavirus Task Force Expert, covering a wide range of key COVID-19 topics. Dr. Hood also presented Dr. Fauci with the PMWC Luminary Award, which “recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to accelerate personalized medicine within the clinical setting.” In presenting the Award, Dr. Hood added that, in addition to all his earlier achievements, the Award recognized Dr. Fauci’s “utterly stellar service in the last year.” Dr. Hood (https://www.pmwcintl.com/speaker/lee-hood_providence-health_2021covi) is world-renowned for his visionary work in spearheading the development of a suite of five automated instruments that have revolutionized biomedical, biochemical, genetic, and biologic research, as well as pharmaceutical development--the automated protein synthesizer, the automated protein sequencer, the automated DNA synthesizer, the automated DNA sequencer, and the ink-jet oligonucleotide synthesizer. Dr. Hood is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) and Senior Vice President and Chief Science Office for Providence St. Joseph Health. He is now pioneering systems medicine and the systems approach to disease and has recently co-founded the company Arivale (bringing scientific wellness to consumers)—that hopefully will become a platform company for a healthcare that is predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory (P4 medicine). Dr. Hood’s most current project is termed the “One Million Person Genome/Phenome Project (MPP) and is intended to help enable 21st century medicine to follow individual health trajectories and optimize these trajectories for the best health possible.

In introducing Dr. Fauci and mentioning some of his myriad scientific accomplishments, Dr. Hood took note of the fact that Dr. Fauci’s leadership skills were evident early on when he served as captain of his championship high school basketball team (Regis High School in Manhattan) in 1958. Dr. Hood noted his related early leadership experience as quarterback for his high school team in Montana in 1956.

Dr. Fauci responded by saying that one of his fondest memories was of his first year of clinical research at NIH, when he was invited to join a journal club that included a number of already luminary figures, including Dr. Hood. To be included at such a young age in such an august group made an everlasting impression on Dr. Fauci, he said.

Dr. Hood’s first question was whether Dr. Fauci saw benefits of 21st century medicine pertaining to public health and science. Dr. Fauci noted that the current example of moving from the genome sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus through Phase 1/2/3 trials to the production of two vaccines in just 11 months would have been simply “unimaginable” in 1968, when he and Dr. Hood were in the same journal club at NIH.

A second question was if there were things we could do to prevent or cope more rapidly with future pandemics. Dr. Fauci stated that it would be very important to establish a commission of experts that could codify what we should do toward this end.

VIRUS VARIANTS

Dr. Hood raised the topic of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants, particularly in regard to those recently identified in the UK and South Africa. Dr. Hood noted that recent work suggested that, although the UK variant might have marginal effects on lethality, the South African variant was estimated to have perhaps a 4%-6% increase in lethality. Dr. Fauci conceded that this was worrisome, but noted that, given the high effectiveness (94%-95%) of the two current mRNA vaccines, such an increase in lethality would still leave those two vaccines in an effective range, even against the South African variant.

Interestingly, Dr. Fauci remarked that it was possible that the high incidence of HIV in South Africa, coupled with the extensive immunosuppression used to address this, might give the SARS-CoV-2 virus more time to develop mutations in the South African population than would otherwise be possible. This is just speculation at this point, Dr. Fauci emphasized.

Dr. Fauci added that Moderna has already started work on an mRNA vaccine that would directly address the South Africa mutant.

MULTI-VALENT OR UNIVERSAL CORONAVIRUS VACCINES

Dr. Hood asked if it might be possible to develop multi-valent, or even universal, coronavirus vaccines and Dr. Fauci suggested this might be possible going forward. On the subject of adapting vaccines to cope with mutant coronaviruses that arise, Dr. Fauci noted that this is now much easier to do with the new mRNA vaccine approach than it would be with the previous standard approach using protein and adjuvant. The sequence of the mutant virus can be determined quickly and the corresponding vaccine mRNA can also be made quickly, whereas there is much longer development time associated with the standard protein method.

HOW EFFECTIVE IS ONE SHOT OF AN mRNA VACCINE?

Dr. Hood next asked about how effective just one shot of the current two-shot mRNA vaccines might be. Dr. Fauci said that with just one vaccination, the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines showed ~50% effectiveness versus the 94%-95% effectiveness observed when the initial vaccination is followed by a booster. When the booster is given there is an ~10-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies, Dr. Fauci said, and these remain effective for at least six months (could be longer, but the testing has not been in progress long enough to say more).

JOHNSON & JOHNSON DNA VACCINE

Dr. Fauci noted that a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, may become available soon. It is currently in testing in the USA, South Africa, and Brazil. Some advantages of this vaccine are that it requires only one shot and does not need a booster. Also, this vaccine does not require the cold storage vital to both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the mRNA vaccines. It consists of a replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 (Ad26) vector that contains the DNA coding for the mRNA for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The adenovirus vehicle conveys the DNA segment into the cell nucleus, where it is transcribed into mRNA for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and this spike protein serves as the antigen stimulation for antibody production (and perhaps also T-cell immunity). [Editor’s Note: Adenoviruses include the common cold viruses.]

LENGTH OF IMMUNITY FROM COVID VACCINES

Dr. Hood next asked how long the immunity from the COVID vaccines might last and Dr. Fauci confessed that he did not know. He noted that immunity to the common cold coronaviruses does not last long and people can get re-infected. He noted, however, that this may be due to the fact that the common cold is an upper respiratory infection whereas the SARS-CoV2 is systemic and that once immunity is gained to a systemic infection, it may last longer. This is just an hypothesis at this time.

POSSIBLE ERADICATION OF SARS-CoV-2

Dr. Hood asked if it might be possible to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 such as has been done for smallpox. Dr. Fauci said that to achieve this, it would be necessary to vaccinate a substantial portion of the world’s population and that would be extremely difficult, at least at the present time. A chief requirement would be a vaccine that could be administered cheaply and easily throughout the world.

ROLE OF T-CELL IMMUNITY

Dr. Hood noted that much of the COVID-19 immunization talk regards antibodies, but he wondered if efforts are being made to address T-cell immunity, the other arm of the adaptive immune response. Dr. Fauci responded that T-cell responses are much more difficult to measure than antibody responses, but that they are very likely also of major significance in COVID-19. He added that researchers have noted changes in key T-cell populations (CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells) in vaccine responses. At this point, Dr. Hood noted how important he believes new single-cell technologies will be to these studies of T-cells in COVID infections and many other studies.

RECOMMENDED THERAPIES FOR COVID-19

Next, Dr. Hood asked Dr. Fauci about what therapies may be effective versus COVID-19. What has been shown effective so far, and what may possibly prove effective down the road?

Dr. Fauci said that for severely ill, intubated patients, the best treatment seemed to the simple steroid dexamethasone. He also noted that a wide variety of other anti-inflammatories, including IL-6 inhibitors, might also be effective at this advanced stage.

For early in the infection, Dr. Fauci noted that monoclonal antibodies (e.g., Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail), gamma globulins, or convalescent plasma might each be effective. He noted that the NIAID is presently investing significantly in the study of anti-virals that interfere with the virus’s replication [Editor’s Note: This is what Gilead’s remdesivir does; interfering with the functioning of the viral RNA replicase].

WHAT TO BE LEARNED FROM TRUMP’S RAPID RECOVERY

Dr. Hood remarked on the rapid recovery of President Trump from COVID-19 and asked Dr. Fauci what treatment Trump had received. Dr. Fauci said that Trump received Gilead’s remdesivir and the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail. He said that Trump commented that he thought the monoclonal antibody had saved him, but Dr. Fauci quickly noted that Trump is n = 1 and is not quite a clinical trial. It is entirely possible that Trump would have gotten better completely on his own, with no treatment whatsoever, so not much is to be learned from that, single case, Dr. Fauci suggested.

CO-MORBIDITIES & COVID-19

Dr. Hood next asked Dr. Fauci about the various co-morbidities that increase the risk of COVID-19, including diabetes, obesity, and chronic lung disease. Dr. Hood also asked if advanced age, by itself, in otherwise healthy individuals, might also be a co-morbidity. Dr. Fauci first noted that yes, indeed, advanced age alone is a risk factor as the immune system of a 25-year-old battles infections more effectively than the immune system of a 75+ person.

He further noted that the most pernicious co-morbidity seems to be obesity, which is associated with very, very high risk in COVID-19. Dr. Fauci believes, though it has not yet been proven, that this effect may be largely related to the mechanical difficulty of diaphragm movement in obese people and resulting negative effects on the lungs. He further noted the possibly related finding that turning patients over on their stomachs reduces the mechanical difficulties of breathing and has proved quite helpful, along with high-flow oxygen, in patients who might otherwise be intubated.

SEQUENCE SURVEILLANCE & SPHERES FOR COORDINATING SEQUENCING EFFORTS

Dr. Hood next asked Dr. Fauci about sequence surveillance and Dr. Fauci responded that the USA has experienced an “inexcusable deficiency” in sequence surveillance. Until now, only a limited amount of virus genome sequencing has been done in the USA (less than that in the UK, for instance) despite the USA’s vast array of sequencing operations around the country. What is needed is a united effort, and towards this end, the CDC has formed a sequencing consortium called SPHERES (SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology, and Surveillance) (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/spheres.html).

SPHERES is a new national genomics consortium to coordinate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing across the United States. Large-scale, rapid genomic sequencing of the virus that causes COVID-19 will allow public health experts to monitor important changes in the virus as it continues to circulate; to gain important insights to support contact tracing; to provide crucial information to aid in identifying diagnostic and therapeutic targets; and to advance public health research in the areas of transmission dynamics, host response, and evolution of the virus. With extensive participation from USA clinical and public health laboratories, academic institutions, and the private sector, the SPHERES consortium aims to generate information about the virus that will strengthen COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

“LONG-HAULERS”

Dr. Hood next raised the question of the so-called “long-haulers,” those who have supposedly recovered from COVID-19 and have tested PCR-negative, but who have long lingering symptoms, including profound fatigue, muscle aches, temperature alterations, neurological symptoms, and so-called “brain fog.” Dr. Hood noted that these symptoms remind him of what is seen in chronic Lyme disease. Dr. Fauci said that “long-haulers” are a definite subset of COVID-19 victims and he agreed that their symptoms are clinically similar to those of chronic Lyme disease and also to those of chronic fatigue syndrome.

In terms of going forward with “long-haulers,” Dr. Fauci said it was important to first rigorously establish its prevalence and then do “deep phenotyping” at the single-cell level to hopefully determine what might be going on in this subset of COVID-19 patients. This remark elicited a second comment by Dr. Hood to the effect that single-cell analysis will be “transformational” in many areas of medicine and biology.

CAN WE GET COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL?

Dr. Hood next asked Dr. Fauci if it would be possible for us to get COVID-19 under control. Dr. Fauci cited three keys to accomplishing this. First, he said, is to vaccinate as many people as possible; second is to anticipate mutants; and third is to develop multi-valent vaccines. He said that “the world has to pull together,” as with polio, and work together to address this global problem.

OPERATING UNDER “POLICY BY ANECDOTE”

Dr. Hood next asked Dr. Fauci what it was like starting in February when he was working under an administration not driven by the science. Dr. Fauci suggested it was difficult working with “policy by anecdote” rather than by science. Furthermore, he emphasized the difficulty of working on an outbreak during a politically divisive time. Dealing with a public health crisis, requires unity, Fauci said, not division. Political differences on masking, for instance, are “antithetical to responding to a public health crisis.”

SCIENCE-DRIVEN POLICY & COUNTRY-WIDE COLLABORATION

Dr. Hood next asked Dr. Fauci what he might have done in February if science-friendly Joe Biden had been president. Dr. Fauci made three points. First, he believes that you have to come out and “own the problem, before you can fix it.” Secondly, he said you have to “double-down” on the problem, not suggest that “it will go away by magic.” Finally, a commonality of plan for dealing with the outbreak needs to be created for harmonizing the federal government, the state governments, and city governments and to instill synergy and collaboration amongst all the governing parties.

Can such a commonality be formed, Dr. Hood pressed. How do you feel about the USA’s reassociation with the World Health Organization (WHO)? Dr. Fauci strongly endorsed this reassociation and emphasized again that science is the way forward—but the great divisiveness in the USA stands in the way.

IMPORTANCE OF SCIENCE EDUCATION IN SCHOOLS

Dr. Hood emphasized the key importance of science education in schools as an avenue to improvement, but he worried about trying to change the minds of adult naysayers. Dr. Fauci said it is these naysayers who are his greatest concern.

Dr. Hood responded that “the changing of adult minds is one of the grand challenges of our time.”

HOW WOULD YOU TREAT A FAMILY MEMBER?

As he closed, Dr. Hood asked Dr. Fauci what treatments he would recommend if one of his family members came down with COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci answered that if it were early in the infection, he would recommend monoclonal antibodies. If it were in the severe later stage of the infection, he would recommend dexamethasone and/or other anti-inflammatories.

INFECTIOUS DISEASE & IMMUNOLOGY EDUCATION

In his last question, Dr. Hood asked Dr. Fauci if he believes that there are gaps in the infectious disease education of our current medical students. Dr. Fauci definitely agreed with this and added that more immunology training would also be beneficial.

In his closing, Dr. Fauci thanked Dr. Hood and said, “It is always a great pleasure to be with you engaging in stimulation conversation.”

VIDEOTAPE TAPE OF HOOD-FAUCI Q&A SESSION

A video/audiotape of the Hood-Fauci Q&A session is available at this link (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/k5nqhob8kuh67al/AACK0WD0FWANWjMfbJLxMhPNa?dl=0).

MORE ON PMWC 2021 VIRTUAL MEETING—“21ST CENTURY PRECISION MEDICINE IN THE AGE OF COVID-19”

This tremendous meeting on COVID-19 continues through Wednesday, January 27, and the meeting program can viewed here (https://www.pmwcintl.com/covid/#program). The current number of registrants is 5,000+ from around the world. The meeting organizer is Tal Behar, Co-Founder & President of the PMWC, who has organized an incredible series of PMWC meetings for over a decade (2009-2021). This is the 18th PMWC meeting Ms. Behar has organized. The co-organizers of this meeting’s outstanding program were Leroy Hood, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the Institute for Systems Biology and Senior Vice President and Chief Science Office for Providence St. Joseph Health; and Keith Yamamoto, PhD, Vice Chancellor for Science Policy and Strategy, UCSF; Director, UCSF Precision Medicine; and Professor, Cellular & Molecular Pharmacology, UCSF.

by Michael D. O’Neill, MA, Editor & Publisher, BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com)

logophile2000@yahoo.com

[Video tape of Hood-Fauci Q&A session] [PMWC 2021] [Program] [Registration]

IMAGES

Meeting image followed by screen photo of Dr. Hood (left) and Dr. Fauci in their Q&A Zoom session.