Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary liver tumor with an increasing global incidence. In 2018, HCC was the sixth most frequently diagnosed cancer and the fourth-leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Sorafenib is the first FDA-approved targeted therapy for advanced HCC. A previous study showed that sorafenib prolonged the median overall survival (OS) by 2.3−3 months in advanced HCC patients that did not qualify for liver transplantation or resection. However, sorafenib resistance in HCC is usually observed within 6 months of treatment, thereby making the follow-up therapy rather formidable. Recently, a research team led by Professor Xiujun Cai (photo) (https://person.zju.edu.cn/en/0094417?utm_source=miragenews&utm_medium=mi...), PhD, from Sir Run-Run Shaw Hospital affiliated with the Zhejiang University School of Medicine has made breakthroughs in sorafenib resistance. Dr. Cai is the President of Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital of Zhejiang University and the Director of both the Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery of Zhejiang University and the Key Lab of Surgery of Zhejiang Province. The new findings were published online on December 26, 2020 in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy. The open-access article is titled “CircRNA-SORE Mediates Sorafenib Resistance in Hepatocellular Carcinoma by Stabilizing YBX1” (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-020-00375-5.pdf?utm_source=mirage...). The experiment results elucidate the crucial role of circRNA-SORE (a circular RNA upregulated in sorafenib-resistant HCC cells) in sorafenib resistance and its functioning mechanism. The research team established sorafenib-resistant HCC cell lines, confirmed sorafenib resistance in these cell lines using the Real-time Cell Analysis xCELLigence System, and identified circRNAs through an Arraystar Human CircRNA Array analysis. As a result, the researchers found that circRNA_104797 had the most impact on sorafenib resistance in HCC cells, and renamed it as “circRNA-SORE” (a circular RNA upregulated in sorafenib-resistant HCC cells). They discovered that knocking down circRNA-SORE in HCC cells led to remarkable cell growth inhibitory effects in sorafenib-resistant HCC cells, but had less of an impact on parental cell lines, further confirming a specific role of circRNA-SORE in the maintenance of sorafenib resistance. To further investigate potential interacting protein(s) of circRNA-SORE involved in sorafenib resistance, the team carried out LC-MS/MS analysis on circRNA-SORE pull-down samples from HepG2-SR cells and identified 179 circRNA-SORE-binding proteins. To identify proteins regulated by circRNA-SORE, they performed LC-MS/MS analysis on lysates from circRNA-SORE-silenced HepG2-SR cells and identified 129 upregulated and 301 downregulated proteins. Moreover, they found that YBX1, as a binding protein for circRNA-SORE, diminished significantly after silencing of circRNA-SORE. To better clarify the binding site of circRNA-SORE and YBX1 (Y box binding protein 1), the scientists performed a series of immunoprecipitation experiments, including mutant expression, transfection of morpholino antisense oligos (MAO) (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morpholino), and confocal imaging. In vitro cellular assays and clinical data analysis revealed that circRNA-SORE promotes drug resistance by increasing YBX1, while knockdown of circRNA-SORE significantly increases YBX1 degradation.

HOW DOES circRNA-SORE INCREASE DEGRADATION OF YBX?

There are various pathways of protein degradation in the human body, such as the lysosomal pathway, the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, and the caspase degradation pathway. The key question then was how does the circular RNA increase the degradation of YBX1? This question had baffled the research team for a long time until they observed a subtle difference in the protein profile after the binding of knockdown circRNA-SORE and YBX1 and verified it in meticulously designed experiments.

Upon knockdown of circRNA-SORE, the interactions between pre-mRNA processing factor (PRP19) and YBX1 increased. The PRP19 complex, a ubiquitin ligase, mediates protein degradation through the ubiquitin proteasome pathway. Experiments suggested that PRP19-mediated YBX1 ubiquitination and degradation is involved in the circRNA-SORE-YBX1 regulation.

circRNA-SORE ENRICHED IN & TRANSMITTED BY EXOSOMES—SUCH EXOSOMES MAY BE PROMISING BIOMARKERS FOR EARLY DETECTION & NON-INVASIVE SURVEILLANCE OF HCC

Recent studies demonstrated that tumor-derived exosomes could function as transmitters of drug resistance in different malignancies. Moreover, exon-derived circRNAs were found to be stably enriched in exosomes, and adipose exosomes carrying circRNAs were found to promote the growth of HCC by targeting USP7 (ubiquitin-specific protease 7).

“In line with these findings, we found that circRNA-SORE is enriched and transmitted by exosomes, enabling the spread of sorafenib resistance among HCC cells,” said Dr. Cai. “The stable properties of exosomes and circRNAs may make exosome-carrying-circRNA-SORE a promising biomarker in liquid biopsy for the early detection and noninvasive surveillance of HCC.”

KEY ROLE OF circRNA-SORE IN MAINTENANCE & TRANSMISSION OF SORAFENIB RESISTANCE IN HCC

Together, these findings demonstrated that circRNA-SORE plays a critical role in the maintenance and transmission of sorafenib resistance in HCC, that circRNA-SORE functions by preventing PRP19-mediated YBX1 degradation, thereby affecting the expression of downstream gene targets of YBX1, and that circRNA-SORE is transported by exosomes, which enables transmission of sorafenib resistance among HCC cells.

siRNA-MEDIATED SILENCING OF circRNA-SORE OVERCOMES SORAFENIB RESISTANCE & INCREASES THERAPEUTIC EFFICIENCY

Research also revealed that local siRNA-mediated silencing of circRNA-SORE effectively overcomes sorafenib resistance and increases therapeutic efficacy in different HCC mouse models.

PROOF-OF-CONCEPT FOR POTENTIAL OF USE IN HCC

This study thus provides a proof-of-concept demonstration for a potential strategy to overcome sorafenib resistance in HCC patients by targeting circRNA-SORE or YBX1.

