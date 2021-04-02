Thu, 02/04/2021 - 15:46 — bioquicknews

Inactivating a gene (FoxP1) in young songbirds that’s closely linked with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) prevents the birds from forming memories necessary to accurately reproduce their fathers’ songs, a new study led by University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) shows. The findings, published online on February 3, 2021 in Science Advances, may help explain the deficits in speech and language that often accompany ASD and could eventually lead to new treatments specifically targeting this aspect of the disorder. The open-access article is titled “Autism-Linked Gene FoxP1 Selectively Regulates the Cultural Transmission of Learned Vocalizations.” Study leader Todd Roberts, PhD, a Thomas O. Hicks Scholar in Medical Research at UTSW, explains that learning vocalizations for both songbirds and humans consists of two different stages: First, birds and humans must form a memory of sounds. Next, they practice the sounds through imitation. Juvenile zebra finches typically practice their fathers’ song thousands of times a day over three months, rehearsing it approximately 100,000 times until it’s a close match. These birds can memorize the song 20 to 60 days after hatching, but they don’t start to practice singing it until approximately 35 to 40 days after hatching. To better understand the role FoxP1 might play in both parts of this process, the researchers separated young zebra finches into two groups: Half the birds spent their early lives in contact with their singing fathers and continued to live with them while they practiced their songs; the other half spent their early lives with their songless mothers and later joined their fathers during the practice phase. Either before the birds formed memories of the songs or before they began practicing, Roberts and his colleagues used a technique called RNA interference to “knock down” FoxP1 in the birds’ HVC (the avian brain region hyperstriatum ventrale, pars caudalis), ridding cells in this brain region of the vast majority of this gene’s protein products. This technique used constructs created in the lab of Dr. Roberts’ close collaborator and study co-author Genevieve Konopka, PhD, Associate Professor of Neuroscience at UTSW.

When the researchers analyzed the birds’ songs in adulthood, they found that only those with active FoxP1 during the song memorization phase were able to accurately reproduce their fathers’ songs. If this gene was knocked down during the practice phase, these birds could still correctly mimic the songs. However, birds in which FoxP1 was inactivated before memorization sang haphazard songs that bore no resemblance to the ones their fathers sang.

SUCCESSFUL SONG LEARNING IN BIRDS

“Our results suggest that FoxP1 is key for forming the song memories in these birds that are critical for imitation later in life,” Dr. Roberts says. “A similar deficit in humans could play a parallel role in speech development, blocking babies from forming memories of adult speech they hear around them and hindering their own communication as they grow.”

IMPLICATIONS FOR AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER (ASD)

If this finding is reinforced in future studies, he adds, it could lead to new types of therapy for children with autism. Current ASD therapies centered on speech development often focus on helping children learn the motor skills necessary to produce sounds. However, Dr. Roberts says, techniques that focus on helping children form speech memories may be more important. In the future, he says, it may be possible to avoid speech deficits by replacing the missing FoxP1 protein using gene editing or altering FoxP1-regulated signaling using pharmaceuticals.

“This study is not only critical for understanding the symptoms of patients with FoxP1-related ASD but also lays the groundwork for studying many other genes associated with ASD using the songbird system,” adds Dr. Konopka, a Jon Heighten Scholar in Autism Research at UTSW.

Other UTSW researchers who contributed to this study include Francisco Garcia-Oscos, Therese Koch, Harshida Pancholi, Massimo Trusel, Vamsi Daliparthi, Fatma Ayhan, Marissa Co, Danyal H. Alam, and Jennifer E. Holdway.

