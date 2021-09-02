Tue, 02/09/2021 - 09:58 — bioquicknews

Anaphylaxis is a systemic allergic reaction that can affect the skin, the gastrointestinal tract, the respiratory system, and the cardiovascular system. The most severe form of anaphylaxis is anaphylactic shock, which features hypotension and can cause death. This reaction can have several causes, such as allergic reactions to food, medicines, or insect venom. The molecular mechanisms that cause the severity of these kinds of reactions is still unknown. In a study led by researchers at the University of Barcelona (UB) and IDIBAPS (August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute), researchers analyzed the mutation of a gene detected in a patient who suffered from recurrent anaphylactic shocks caused by the allergy to paper wasp venom (Polistes dominula). The results, published online on December 29, 2020 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, revealed a new molecular mechanism that can control the degree of severity in an anaphylactic reaction (see image below). The study was led by UB and IDIBAPS researchers Margarita Martín, PhD, and Rosa Muñoz-Cano, MD, PhD. Both are members of the Asthma, Allergic and Adverse Reactions Network (ARADyAL) of the Carlos III Institute. The article is titled “Mutation in KARS: A Novel Mechanism for Severe Anaphylaxis.” Researchers carried out the biochemical, functional, and structural characterization of mutations in the KARS gene (which codes for lysyl-tRNA synthetase, LysRS), detected in the patient. “The study combines clinical data from the patient with severe anaphylaxis and carrier of a mutation in the KARS gen, with biochemical, functional, and structural data that show an anomalous function of the LysRS protein, coded by this gene,” notes Dr. Martín.

The LysRS protein is an enzyme with a dual function. It plays a key role in protein synthesis, and it is regulated by phosphorylation in the high-affinity receptor for immunoglobulin E (IgE) and activates the microphthalmia transcription factor (MITF), which takes part in the transcription of proinflammatory mediators in the mast cell, a type of cell in the immune system that acts in inflammatory processes caused by allergic reactions.

From the biochemical perspective, results show that the replacement of a proline for an arginine in the LysRS protein amino acid 542 causes structural changes. These changes affect the protein, which moves towards the nucleus and stops its function in protein synthesis, activating the MITF transcription factor when there is a lack of stimuli.

“This causes the increase in the synthesis of proinflammatory mediators and an activation of the mast cell in presence of the allergen, which drives to an anaphylactic shock. The new mechanism identified in this study involves the signaling base IgE-LysRS-MITF, which would control the degree of severity in an anaphylactic reaction”, says Dr. Martín.

“This discovery will enable us to identify those patients at risk of having severe anaphylaxis, probably beyond those caused by the paper wasp, and set the proper prophylactic measures”, concludes Dr. Muñoz-Cano.

Moreover, the analysis of the structure and dynamics of LysRS carried out by the group led by researcher Modesto Orozco (UB-IRB Barcelona), PhD, who took part in the study as well, identifies for the first time the change mechanism of LysRS from translation to transcription at a molecular level.

A Patient with Mutation in KARS (LysRS): Molecular Basis for Wasp Venom Severe Anaphylaxis.