Fri, 02/12/2021 - 07:10 — bioquicknews

In a review article published online on January 31, 2021 in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Philip W. Askenase (photo), MD, Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Section of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, (and former 30-Year Chief of Allergy & Immunology at Yale School of Medicine), strongly suggests that some cell-produced exosome subsets have a number of special properties that may be related to their hypothesized long evolution, perhaps ultimately traceable to before the origin of cells themselves. He argues that these special, long-evolved properties make these exosomes superior to man-made nanoparticles for the therapeutic purposes that artificial nanoparticles are developed for today, but which have seen little success. The open-access article by Dr. Askenase is titled “Ancient Evolutionary Origin and Properties of Universally Produced Natural Exosomes Contribute to Their Therapeutic Superiority Compared to Artificial Nanoparticles,” Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2021, 22, 1429. (https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/3/1429).Dr. Askenase explains that exosomes are among a group of natural nano-sized extracellular vesicles (EVs) that are made by all cells of all species and are present in all bodily fluids so far examined. Exosomes are “newly recognized, fundamental, universally produced natural nanoparticles of life that are seemingly involved in all biologic processes and clinical diseases,” and are about a millionth the size of the donor cells they come from, he says. These tiny double-membrane-bounded EVs are present in the blood at concentrations of billions per milliliter, as they are contributed by virtually all the cells of the body, while leukocytes are present in the blood at concentrations of only thousands per milliliter.

Exosomes have the ability to transfer genetic information between cells in all species, and even between species. This information exchange occurs largely “via the transfer of non-coding RNAs that epigenetically influence specifically targeted cells by modulating DNA expression, resulting in altered cell functions.” At the level of bacteria, analogous structures of interbacterial genetic communication are released from their surface and are called outer membrane vesicles (OMVs).

A NEW HYPOTHESIS RELATES EXOSOMES TO EARLY EVOLUTIONARY PROTOCELLS

In his review, Dr. Askenase postulates that some subsets of current-day exosome EVs may be descendants of ancient protocells, which have been hypothesized as the earliest living forms, evolving near to the origin of life. The protocells are thought to have arisen in the noxious primordial seas and to have consisted first of lipid bubbles that evolved into bilamellar membrane-bound vesicles resistant to inhospitable conditions. The unusual lipid composition of certain current-day exosome membranes can result in distinctly greater viscosity and stiffness favoring resistance to the harsh conditions such as those in which the protocells arose. Dr. Askenase hypothesizes that several of the superior characteristics of some present-day exosomes may have arisen from this possible evolutionary origin, perhaps prior to cells, in the primordial soup, when the evolving exosomes would have had to contend with severe noxious conditions, including high acidity and hypoxia. Alternatively, these current resistant exosomes may have developed subsequently via convergent evolution. A possible connection between present-day exosomes and ancient evolutionary-arising protocells has not been proposed previously.

SPECIAL CHARACTERISTICS OF EXOSOMES THAT MAY RELATE TO EARLY EVOLUTIONARY ORIGINS—RESISTANT EXOSOMES FROM MOTHER’S MILK ARE EXAMPLE

The protocell vesicles of early evolution came to retain spontaneously-forming RNA polymers that evolved, by natural selection for fitness, into ribozyme enzymatic polyribonucleotides that became self-replenishing. The properties of present-day exosome subsets produced by activated cells, which Dr. Askenase terms “activated exosomes,” seem related to the ancient protocells by their ability to survive noxious conditions such as strong acidity combined with degradative enzymes. For example, resistance to these conditions, that are found in the stomach, permits oral administration, of important exosomes in mothers’ milk, to subsequently guide development of organs and systems in neonatal recipients. These “activated exosomes” can survive the harsh stomach environment (similar to the harsh environment the exosomes are hypothesized to have evolved in) and be passed into the infant’s circulation where they can transfer their information cargo (particularly microRNAs, abbreviated as miRNAs) to developing infant cells and thus have a possibly profound influence on neonatal development.

SURVIVAL OF “ACTIVATED EXOSOMES” IN ACIDIC/ENZYMATIC PHAGOLYSOSOMES AND IN HYPOXIC MICROENVIRONMENTS SUCH AS THOSE OF CANCERS AND NECROTIC TISSUE

Dr. Askenase notes that some exosomes, such as subsets found in mother’s milk, have a very unusual composition of lipids in the bilamellar membranes that enclose them. He suggests that this enables special resistance properties of certain exosomes that, after ordinary cell-to-cell transfers, may additionally contribute to their intracellular survival in acidic/digestive phagolysosomes. This suggests possible unusual, heretofore not contemplated, new modes of intracellular release and function of the exosomes’ cargo, particularly effects of low levels of their transferred miRNAs.

Additionally, these particular exosomes preserve optimal function in hypoxic environments like those present in growing cancers and sites of tissue necrosis. Dr. Askenase notes that when cells are activated under hypoxic conditions, they tend to produce exosome subsets with particular resistance properties. He said that “hypoxia greatly increases quantitative exosome release and significantly changes their protein and miRNA cargo, and greatly alters both contained lipids and those in the membrane compared to what is seen with normal oxygen stimulation of the same cells; thus resulting in exosomes that can induce a variety of altered effects on targeted recipient cells.”

SPECIAL CHARACTERISTICS OF EXOSOMES DETERMINED EXPERIMENTALLY

Accordingly, Dr. Askenase’s laboratory has demonstrated that unusual oral administration allows survival of immune T cell-derived and B cell-derived “activated exosome” subsets. This allows optimal mediation of systemically immunosuppressive antigen- and gene-specific immunoregulation via transfer of particular miRNAs, whereas similarly administered whole cells are ineffective due to rapid and easy elimination.

Further, the Askenase lab has made the additional discovery that the particular resistant lipid membrane composition of the “activated exosomes” allows surface binding of chosen immunoglobulin antibody free light chains (FLCs), rendering this natural exosome subset antigen-specific in targeting particular acceptor cells.

Another unusual property the Askenase group discovered is that the “activated exosomes” are able to passively associate with selected miRNAs without chemical or physical assistance.

Very importantly, these two phenomena (binding of FLCs and passive association of selected miRNAs) enable generation of unique, long-sought-for duality of simultaneous antigen-specificity for particular extracellular acceptor cell targeting and subsequent intracellular gene-specificity for mediation of particular epigenetic functional alterations in the acceptor cells.

Thus, Dr. Askenase and colleagues have found that these “activated exosomes” have membranes with unique attributes likely due to their unusual lipid composition, including the ability to bind antibody-derived FLCs and, further, the ability to associate with added chosen miRNAs. These unusual properties are not found in exosomes from non-activated normal donor cells.

These experimental findings of the Askenase lab at Yale reviewed here, and below, were due almost entirely to the efforts of recurring visiting Professors Krzysztof Bryniarski, Wlodzimierz Ptak, and Katarzyna Nazimek, from the Department of Immunology Jagiellonian University Medical College, Krakow, Poland.

IMMUNE “ACTIVATED EXOSOMES” BEARING ANTIGEN-SPECIFIC SURFACE FLCs AND CARRYING PASSIVELY ABSORBED miRNA-150 CAN TRANSFER SUPPRESSIVE PROPERTIES TO TARGETED CELLS

Thus, coupled with the resistance of these special membranes to harsh conditions such as those in the stomach, Dr. Askenase’s lab has shown experimentally that the additional attributes of FLC binding and miRNA association allow for the oral therapeutic exosome treatment with the antibody FLC-coated and particular miRNA-carrying “activated exosomes.” These particular exosomes are able to systemically mediate in vivo, antigen-specific, and miRNA-150-specific, suppression of T cell immune responses in immune-targeted acceptor antigen-presenting cells (APCs) in the skin in different animal models.

With regard to the above, Dr. Askenase cites a crucial proof-of-principal demonstration made by his lab. The researchers established that “activated exosomes,” from the T cells of antigen-tolerized animals expressed surface antigen-specific FLCs and that, in particular, the “activated exosomes” transferred miRNA-150 to targeted acceptor cells.

As proof of this principal, the research group tested a natural exosome construct model that recapitulated these properties. The scientists found that trivial antigen-induced immunization of normal mice within days induced immune B1a B cells that produced exosomes with the properties of immune activation and an antigen-specific antibody FLC coating. Then, by adding miRNA-150 to these B1a cell-derived exosomes, via mere in vitro association at 37 degrees Celsius, these exosomes were able to deliver miRNA-150 with the same in vivo suppressive properties as the T cell-derived exosomes from antigen-tolerized animals. Therefore, in this case, it was shown that only the elements of antigen-specific surface FLCs and carriage of miRNA-150 were needed to transfer to targeted cells the suppressive properties.

FAVORABLE COMPARISON OF NATURAL EXOSOMES TO ARTIFICIAL MAN-MADE NANOPARTICLES FOR THERAPIES

Dr. Askenase states that the natural characteristics of exosomes avoid non-specific difficulties typically encountered by artificial nanoparticles such as inability to cross known tissue barriers, including the blood-brain barrier, which presents a significant obstacle to artificial nanoparticles. Such natural barriers are consistently found to block passage of engineered constructs based on artificially formed liposomes. Thus, Dr. Askenase argues that the natural physiological exosomes offer a superior therapeutic vehicle for the transfer of genetic informational molecules such as miRNAs, or selected small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), and other cargo.

In comparison, the artificial man-made nanoparticles are detected by the body as foreign and are often quickly removed by widely distributed vascular phagocytic cells of the reticuloendothelial system (RES). In contrast, significant in vivo effects of single doses of the “activated exosomes” can last for several days after administration by various routes.

Additional engineering to overcome these deficiencies of the artificial nanoparticles, such as conjugating them with polyethyleneglycol (PEG) to achieve “stealth liposomes,” has produced further foreignness leading to development of host antibody responses. These antibodies mediate systemic hypersensitivity allergic reactions requiring further therapy with steroids and anti-histamines. In contrast, there are no significant side-effects associated with therapies based on natural exosomes.

OUTSTANDING PROPERTIES OF EXOSOMES FOR MOLECULAR DELIVERY

With man-made nanoparticles, it seems that each new artificial maneuver can induce new problems to overcome, as there is increasing departure from the natural, likely long evolved, attributes of physiological natural exosomes possibly descended from protocells. Nonetheless, the inferior artificial nanoparticles continue to be well-funded by the NIH and big pharma despite very little evidence of their clinical usefulness over many years of attempts.

Regarding development of artificial nanoparticles, Dr. Askenase cites what he calls the “misguided attempts to create potentially therapeutic vesicles aimed at imitating or improving the already superb optimal natural evolutionary development of exosomes.”

“The alternative of working to improve the natural exosomes seems to be a superior therapeutic approach,” he states.

Dr. Askenase emphasizes that the tremendous potential of these naturally evolved exosomes for therapies--such as those for which the inferior human-engineered artificial nanoparticles are now widely and expensively pursued--has not yet been fully realized and affords a great opportunity for clinical advancement.

CONCLUSIONS

In conclusion, Dr. Askenase reiterates his assertion that exosomes are natural physiological nanovesicles with the ability to mediate intercellular transfer of function in all species. He believes exosomes are likely to be involved, to some extent, in all intercellular interactions. This occurs, he says, principally by the transfer of non-coding RNAs to epigenetically influence specifically targeted cells by modulating their DNA gene expression resulting in altered cell functions.

He emphasizes that certain subsets of exosomes--likely derived from ancient vesicles generated near the origin of life in the highly toxic primordial sea, or separately, by the process of convergent evolution--can have great resistance to various noxious environments. These include the acid/enzyme-rich stomach and intracellular phagolysosomes, as well as the hypoxic microenvironments of cancers and necrotic tissues. He said that this resistance seems due, in part, to the unusual membrane lipid composition of “activated exosome” subsets produced by particularly activated cells that can also allow for the binding of antibody FLCs and association with functional miRNAs.

Dr. Askenase notes that therapy with exosomes as intracellular-derived organelles has expected complexity. He maintains that the great heterogeneity of exosomes “can be viewed as an advantage because there are many ways to profitably use native natural exosomes and their extracellular targeting properties, and also to make use of their non-canonical intracellular pathways to achieve genetic modifications dependent on carrier properties of the exosomes, which can optimize functional effects in targeted cells, that have notably yielded quite amazing results thus far.”

He argues that big pharma’s emphasis on “treating with homogenous, artificially engineered nanoparticles is old thinking from prior concepts that were developed for therapies based on regarding exosomes as simple drugs, when they are actually complex biologic intracellular organelles. As such, they are therapeutically more like corticosteroids with multiple actions compared to more focused drugs like specific histamine receptor antagonists with a very limited number of actions.”

“Thus, for native exosomes, their complexity is actually a natural therapeutic advantage. Exosome treatments promise an easily achieved and far greater therapeutic index compared to the myriad of problems faced by artificial nanoparticles, that include new toxicities, biologic insufficiencies, and general ineffectiveness, that are difficult to solve.”

by Michael D. O’Neill, Editor & Publisher, BioQuick News (http://www.bioquicknews.com), logophile2000@yahoo.com, with editing oversight by Dr. Askenase.

[International Journal of Molecular Sciences article (January 31, 2021)]