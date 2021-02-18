Thu, 02/18/2021 - 11:26 — bioquicknews

On February 18, 2021, Parse Biosciences (https://www.parsebiosciences.com/), a company providing researchers with scalable and flexible single-cell sequencing solutions, announced the launch of its Single Cell Whole Transcriptome Kit. The kit, which was previously available only through Parse’s early-access program, is now generally available to all researchers in North America. The Whole Transcriptome Kit from Parse Biosciences contains everything needed to run a single-cell experiment with 100,000 cells across 48 samples, the company states. Previously, according to Parse, single-cell sequencing solutions demanded that researchers invest in expensive lab equipment to get started. Now, with the launch of Parse Bioscience’s Whole Transcriptome Kit, researchers have a reliable and scalable, end-to-end single cell sequencing technology that utilizes only basic lab equipment, the company states. “For too long, labs have been held back by technologies that not only compromise on data quality, but which also don’t scale to match researchers’ ambitions,” said Alex Rosenberg, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Parse. “Through our Whole Transcriptome Kit, we support researchers who are taking on some of the most challenging problems in biology--spanning neuroscience, immunology, and beyond. We provide them with a technology that is more scalable and offers higher resolution than anything else on the market, including droplet-based solutions.” Since the company’s pioneering paper on SPLiT-seq published in Science in 2018 (https://science.sciencemag.org/content/360/6385/176), Parse Biosciences has continued to refine its technology. The company believes its Whole Transcriptome Kit marks a tremendous improvement from the proof-of-concept introduced in the company’s 2018 Science paper, with improved sensitivity and industry-leading data resolution.

KEY FEATURES

Key features of the Single Cell Whole Transcriptome Kit include the following:

Increased Scalability

--Accommodation of up to 48 unique biological samples and up to 100,000 cells or nuclei with a single kit.

Flexible Workflow

--Separation of the sample extraction from downstream library preparation steps empowers researchers to run fixed samples collected on different dates together in a single experiment.

--Long-term storage (up to 6 months) of fixed samples--with no impact on gene expression or the number of transcripts detected per cell.

--Full compatibility with both cells and nuclei gives researchers the choice of how to prepare their samples.

Increased Resolution

--A lower doublet rate than anything else on the market, the company states. Researchers can trust the data is true single-cell data.

--Increased sensitivity enables high transcript detection including cells with low RNA content such as peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

Out-of-the-Box Capabilities

--No custom instrument means researchers can get started quickly with no capital costs. Through split-pool combinatorial barcoding, researchers can bypass the need for expensive and complicated microfluidic instruments.

--The Parse Biosciences pipeline is an out-of-the-box software tool that researchers can run locally to go straight from sequencing files to processed data. The pipeline produces interactive outputs that make it possible to browse gene expression across different biological samples and cell populations.

MORE ON THE PARSE WHOLE TRANSCRIPTOME KIT

Through its early-access program, Parse Biosciences’ Whole Transcriptome Kit has already been used in 50 labs across the USA, providing researchers with improved resolution and throughput in their experiments, the company asserts.

“Combinatorial barcoding is going to transform the way people do single-cell sequencing. It’s simple, elegant, and incredibly scalable,” said Lawrence T. Reiter, PhD, and Professor of Neurology at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center. “With Parse Biosciences’ Whole Transcriptome Kit, I’ve been able to finally reveal the neuronal and glial characteristics of our dental pulp stem cell neuron cultures.”

DATASET AVAILABILITY

With its launch of the Whole Transcriptome Kit, Parse Biosciences is also making available three datasets (https://www.parsebiosciences.com/datasets) encompassing cell lines, brain nuclei, and immune cells. Through these datasets, researchers can see first-hand how the Whole Transcriptome Kit enables highly sensitive gene detection across a wide variety of sample types.

“With these datasets, our goal is to give researchers the ability to explore the capabilities of this technology before they ever bring it into their own labs,” said Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-Founder and CTO of Parse Biosciences. “This is really a whole new level of data, and we want to open it up and use it to inspire researchers. Our goal is that, as researchers begin to manipulate our datasets, they realize the extent that single-cell sequencing can support them in their research.”

PARSE BIOSCIENCES

Parse Biosciences is a Seattle-based company with the mission of accelerating progress in human health and scientific research.

At the core of our company is its pioneering approach for single-cell sequencing. Single-cell sequencing has already enabled ground-breaking discoveries which have led to new understandings of cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system. Parse Biosciences believes it is providing researchers with the ability to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease.

To learn more about Parse Biosciences’s technology, and/or to purchase a Whole Transcriptome Kit, the company says to contact Parse at https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

[Parse Biosciences news release] [Parse Biosciences]