Despite great progress in understanding various cellular mechanisms over the last decades, many of mysteries remain. Such is the case for exosomes, small cell-released vesicles that can contain various molecules, including RNAs, DNA, proteins, and lipids. The roles of exosomes are believed to be quite varied and important, both for normal bodily functions and also in the spreading of diseases like cancer. However, exosomes are so small that studying them is challenging and typically calls for costly and time-consuming techniques, such as electron microscopy (EM). To tackle this difficulty, a team of undergraduate students from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), Korea, explored a different and promising method for analyzing exosomes. In their study, which was published in PLOS One (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0231994), the students focused on dynamic light scattering (DLS), a laser-based technique that can be used to easily determine statistical parameters about the sizes of a large number of vesicles. What was admirable, according to Professor Jung-Ah Cho (corresponding author of the study), was that "the undergraduate students independently conducted the whole study under DGIST's Undergraduate Group Research Program with no external help." The open-access PLOS One article is titled “The Characterization of Exosomes from Fibrosarcoma Cell and the Useful Usage of Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) for Their Evaluation.” First, the students compared the exosomes of two types of cancer cells: a well-studied breast cancer cell line and a mouse fibrosarcoma cell line. The exosomes secreted by cancer cells of the latter type had rarely been studied before. Thus, to bring more information to the table, the team also used EM and other analytical techniques (such as Western blot) in addition to DLS.

Aside from identifying proteins within the exosomes, the results helped clarify the advantages and disadvantages of EM and DLS. Overall, when used properly, DLS seems to be a reliable and convenient tool for studying exosomes, as Professor Cho explains: "DLS is an efficient technique that is comparatively inexpensive and simple; it can quickly and sensitively measure the size and purity of exosomes without technical difficulties. In contrast, EM is expensive and not suitable for daily or routine measurements."

Having a more accessible technique to study exosomes should help scientists all over the world get involved in exosome research. When asked about the exact implications of using DLS for this purpose, Professor Cho replied, "The many advantages of DLS for analyzing exosome extracts could speed up research on disease diagnosis, prognosis monitoring, and drug delivery systems using exosomes." From a more academic point of view, the results of this study provide some of the basic data needed to understand the biological activities of exosomes derived from fibrosarcoma.

This study represents a significant step towards a better understanding of exosomes and their roles, both in sickness and in health. With any luck, DLS will play its part to solve these mysteries.

MORE ABOUT THE AUTHORS

All the undergraduate students who were part of the Undergraduate Group Research Program cooperated well and were spontaneously involved. They also divided and performed their roles properly. Tae seong Lyu and Yoojin Ahn led this DLS research, from planning and performing experiments and analyzing data to writing the manuscript draft. The other team members, Young-Jun Im, Seong-Soo Kim, and Ki-Heon Lee, studied the molecular characteristics of exosomes through molecular and biochemical experiments. In addition, other students volunteered to participate in this work during the revision; they accomplished their designated roles through cooperation. Professor Sang-im Lee contributed to completing the manuscript.

