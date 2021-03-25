Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:16 — bioquicknews

Several cases have recently been reported suggesting that treatment with CytoDyn’s leronlimab restores immune function and achieves clinical improvement in people with critical COVID-19 (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589909021000034) (https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa1583/59...). A new article, published online on March 23, 2021 in the Journal of Translational Autoimmuity, reports on an additional case of a critically ill COVID-19 person who was successfully treated with leronlimab. This person had been on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for an extended period of time (66 days) before receiving four doses of leronlimab. The male subject received his first dose of leronlimab on Day 79 of hospitalization. He was weaned off ECMO by Day 84 and discharged from the ECMO intensive care unit on Day 91. He continues to improve and is currently in rehabilitation. The case was reported by corresponding author, Soheir Elneil, MD, PhD, University College London, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, UK; Jacob Lalezari, MD, CEO & Director, Quest Diagnostis Services, San Francisco, California; and Nader Pourhassan, PhD, CEO & President & Director, CytoDyn, Seattle, Washington. In their abstract, the authors noted that the number of confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to increase and is associated with substantial morbidity and mortality in virtually every country in the world. The authors noted that, “although in the long-term mass vaccinations remains the most promising approach to control the pandemic, evidence suggests that new variants of the virus have emerged that may be able to evade the immune responses triggered by current vaccines. Therefore, despite the recent approval of a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, there remains considerable urgency for effective treatments for COVID-19.” The open-access article is titled “Case Studyof a Critically Ill Person with COVID-19 on ECMO Successfully Treated with Leronlimab” (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589909021000174).

According to the authors, recent data suggest that severely dysregulated host immune responses to SAR-CoV-2, referred to as “cytokine storm,” may predominately mediate the morbidity and mortality of severe-to-critical COVID-19. Cytokine storm primarily leads to lung inflammation causing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), but cytokine storm can also result in severe extrapulmonary manifestations, including thrombotic complications, myocardial dysfunction, and liver and kidney injury. CCR5-expressing proinflammatory immune cells such as activated T-cells and macrophages are thought to play a key role in the cytokine storm response to COVID-19, suggesting that drug interventions that target the CCR5 system may represent a promising approach to treating COVID-19.

The authors highlighted that “severe-to-critical COVID-19 has been shown to be associated with a dysregulated host immune response to SARS-CoV-2 with elevated levels of C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) ligands including chemokine C-C ligands 3, 4, and 5, as well as interleukins 6 and 10. Leronlimab is a CCR5-specific humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody originally developed for the treatment of HIV that is now also being studied for the treatment of COVID-19. The authors said that in the TEMPEST trial, which compared leronlimab to placebo in subjects with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, a post hoc analysis showed that leronlimab led to improvements from baseline in National Early Warning Score 2 (NEWS2) at Day 14 in the sub-set of people with more severe disease.

The authors also noted that data has also been released on a further ongoing, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 registrational trial of leronlimab in 394 people with severe-to-critical COVID-19. The results show that Day 28 mortality was reduced (P=0.0319) in the subset of participants receiving leronlimab plus other pre-specified commonly used COVID-19 treatments, including dexamethasone, administered as part of the patients’ standard of care (SOC) compared to receiving placebo plus other pre-specified commonly used COVID-19 treatments including dexamethasone as part of their SOC.

In commenting on the current case report, the authors noted that this case is of particular interest because, to the best of their knowledge, this subject received ECMO for the longest period of any person in the United Kingdom with COVID-19 (66 days). He received his first dose of leronlimab on Day 79 after diagnosis and was successfully weaned off ECMO between Days 82 to 84 and discharged from the ECMO intensive care unit on Day 91. Considering the length of time this subject was on ECMO and the speed of the subject’s response to leronlimab. The authors believe that this case adds critical insight to the growing body of evidence for leronlimab in treatment of critical COVID-19.

Nader Pourhassan is the CEO, President, and Director of CytoDyn, the manufacture of leronlimab. Michael D. O’Neill, Editor & Publisher of BioQuick News, has a very small amount of equity in CytoDyn. That very small holding had no effect in the selection and publication of this article. This article was selected and published solely on a consideration of its news value for the BioQuick News audience.

