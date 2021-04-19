Mon, 04/19/2021 - 07:20 — bioquicknews

A team of scientists from Russia studied the role of double-stranded fragments of maturing RNA and showed that the interaction between distant parts of the RNA can regulate gene expression. The research was published online on April 16, 2021 in Nature Communications. The open-access article is titled “Conserved Long-Range Base Pairings Are Associated with Pre-mRNA Processing of Human Genes” (https://www.nature.com/articles/S41467-021-22549-7). In school, students are typically taught that DNA is double-stranded and that RNA is single-stranded, but that is not entirely true. Scientists have encountered many cases of RNA forming a double-stranded (also known as “secondary”) structure (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nucleic_acid_secondary_structure) that plays an important role in the functioning of RNA molecules. These structures are involved in the regulation of gene expression, where the double-stranded regions typically carry out specific functions and, if lost, may cause severe disorders. A double-stranded structure is created by sticky complementary regions. For the RNA strands to stick to each other, U and G should appear opposite A and C, respectively. The majority of the sticking regions are located close to one another, but the role of those located far apart has not been well understood. Scientists from the Skoltech Center for Life Sciences (CLS) led by Professor Dmitri Pervouchine, PhD, and their colleagues from Russian and international laboratories used molecular and bioinformatics techniques to analyze the structure and roles of complementary RNA regions spaced far apart, but capable of forming secondary structures. It transpired that the secondary structure plays an important role in the maturation of information-carrying RNA molecules and particularly in splicing, a process in which non-coding regions are cut out, and the coding regions are stitched together. The team showed that the RNA secondary structures can regulate splicing and thus contribute strongly to gene regulation. "This paper culminates years of research on the RNA secondary structure and its role in the regulation of gene expression. We have published an extensive computation-based catalog of potentially important RNA structures, but the experimental research in this direction is just starting,” Professor Pervouchine comments.

The Skolkovo Institute Of Science And Technology (Skoltech) is a private international university located in Russia. Established in 2011 in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Skoltech is cultivating a new generation of leaders in the fields of science, technology, and business; is conducting research in breakthrough fields; and is promoting technological innovation with the goal of solving critical problems that face Russia and the world. Skoltech is focusing on six priority areas: data science and artificial intelligence, life sciences, advanced materials and modern design methods, energy efficiency, photonics and quantum technologies, and advanced research. For further information, please visit the Skoltech web site: https://www.skoltech.ru/en.

