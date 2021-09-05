Sun, 05/09/2021 - 10:33 — bioquicknews

On May 7, 2021, CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (Vyrologix or PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced todaythat its drug candidate, leronlimab, will be featured in a one-hour news segment on Sunday, May 9, at 5:00 pm PDT / 8:00 pm EDT on OneNews in the Philippines. CytoDyn has been supplying leronlimab to the Philippines as a therapeutic treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients under Compassionate Special Permits (CSPs) authorized by the Philippine FDA. Appearing in this news program will be Nader Pourhassan, PhD, CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Recknor, MD, CytoDyn’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clinical Development, Harish Seethamraju, MD, Medical Director for the Mount Sinai Lung Transplantation Program in New York, and Richard Nicolas, MD, Associate Clinical Professor for Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, University of the Philippines, and practicing surgeon, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Philippines.This news event can be accessed as follows:

Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021; Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm PDT / 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm EDT. Viewers are encouraged to login 30 minutes prior to the start time. Social media: Facebook: http://facebook.com/onenewsph; YouTube: http://youtube.com/onenewsph

ONENEWS. OneNews.PH is the online presence of OneNews, the all-news channel of Cignal TV and the synergy of the journalistic strengths of The Philippine STAR, philstar.com, TV5 Network Inc. and BusinessWorld under Mediaquest Holdings Inc.

LERONLIMAB (PRO 140). Leronlimab has been studied in 11 clinical trials involving more than 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).

Leronlimab is a viral-entry inhibitor in HIV/AIDS. It masks CCR5, thus protecting healthy T cells from viral infection by blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype from entering those cells. Nine clinical trials have demonstrated leronlimab could significantly reduce or control HIV viral load in humans. The leronlimab antibody appears to be a powerful antiviral agent with fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements than currently used daily drug therapies.

CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial using leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn has been working diligently to resubmit its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for this HIV combination therapy since receiving a Refusal to File letter in July 2020 and subsequently meeting with the FDA telephonically to address their written guidance concerning the submission. CytoDyn expects to resubmit its BLA via a rolling submission starting in the third quarter of calendar 2021.

CYTODYN. CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications using leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. More information may be found at http://www.cytodyn.com.

DISCLOSURE. Michael D. O’Neill, Editor & Publisher of BioQuick News, holds a very small amount of equity in CytoDyn. That very small holding had no effect in the selection and publication of this article. This article was selected and published solely on a consideration of its news value for the BioQuick News audience.

[News release]