On May 5, 2021, CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (Vyrologix or PRO 140), a chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced the agreement to partner with Academic Research Organization (ARO)--Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital (AEIH) in São Paulo, Brazil for two COVID-19 trials. The COVID-19 trials in Brazil are intended to provide the Brazilian regulatory authority, ANVISA, with the requisite data to consider advancing the availability of leronlimab to thousands of Brazilians infected with COVID-19. These two Phase 3 trials will be conducted in up to 45 clinical sites. Chris Recknor, MD, CytoDyn’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clinical Development, commented, “We are pleased to partner with one of the best hospitals in Latin America, the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, and their affiliated academic research organization network. This ARO has conducted multiple large-scale COVID trials for many pharmaceutical companies. CytoDyn is utilizing their extensive experience to develop and conduct our CD16 and CD17 COVID-19 trials. With approximately 1,500 patients in total for both trials, we anticipate having adequate power in each trial to achieve a significant p-value for our endpoints and will be performing an interim analysis after 40% of the critically ill patients are enrolled. In Brazil, the P1 COVID variant is fueling a second wave worse than the initial outbreak. In April, more than 78,000 people lost their lives from COVID and ICU capacity in 15 of Brazil’s 26 states, is at or above 90% full. Vyrologix is variant agnostic. We expect an interim analysis will be conducted in October-November of this year. We look forward to accelerating these trials for the benefit of the Brazilian people.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “This agreement represents the relentless effort of the CytoDyn team with the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital team. Dr. Christopher Recknor and many other CytoDyn team members did a fantastic job getting this protocol to its final form. We also thank the BIOMM team of Brazil for presenting this opportunity to us. Without their involvement, this could not have been possible. We believe the critically ill population study will remove the final obstacle for us to receive EUA not only in Brazil, but potentially all over the world. We believe this is the most promising study in our company’s history, as we now have generated important information to give ourselves the perfect opportunity to potentially obtain leronlimab’s first approval.”

LERONLIMAB (PRO 140)

Leronlimab has been studied in 11 clinical trials involving more than 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).

Leronlimab is a viral-entry inhibitor in HIV/AIDS. It masks CCR5, thus protecting healthy T cells from viral infection by blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype from entering those cells. Nine clinical trials have demonstrated leronlimab could significantly reduce or control HIV viral load in humans. The leronlimab antibody appears to be a powerful antiviral agent with fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements than currently used daily drug therapies.

CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial using leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn has been working diligently to resubmit its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for this HIV combination therapy since receiving a Refusal to File letter in July 2020 and subsequently meeting with the FDA telephonically to address their written guidance concerning the submission. CytoDyn expects to resubmit its BLA via a rolling submission starting in the third quarter of calendar 2021.

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications using leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells.

