Tue, 05/18/2021 - 15:46 — bioquicknews

On My 28, 2021, Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced that the company will present data supporting its Exosome-Mediated mRNA Delivery approach against SARS-CoV-2 at the 10th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) (https://www.isev2021.org/website/16865/), which is being held virtually May 18-21, 2021. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread globally, the medical community anticipates additional challenges posed by new variant strains, as well as a likely need for different vaccine technologies,” said Linda Marbán, PhD, CEO, Capricor Therapeutics. “These data demonstrated that our exosome-based, multivalent mRNA vaccine elicited long-lasting cellular and humoral responses to both the N and S proteins [of SARS-CoV-2]. This data also supports our exosome platform technology which allows us to develop new, tailored, and targeted therapeutic approaches to a variety of diseases and disorders.” The title of the Capricor poster abstract is “Exosome-Mediated mRNA Delivery for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination. For more information on Capricor, please visit the company’s web site at http://www.capricor.com. The poster will be presented by Nadia A. Atai, PhD, Associate Director of Research and Development Capricor, Beverly Hills, California, United States For additional details regarding the ISEV 10th Annual Meeting, please visit: https://www.isev2021.org/website/16865/home/. On-demand talks, as well as recordings of the live sessions, will be available until June 14, 2021, to meeting registrants. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also developing its exosomes platform technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. The company’s current focus is on the development of exosomes loaded with nucleic acids, including mRNA, to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit http://www.capricor.com.

[News release] [Capricor] [ISEV 2021]